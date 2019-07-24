The Most Common Noises Men Make While They’re Doing It… And What They Mean

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Was that a fart?

Every man is unique in bed. Just like no two peens are the same, no two men make the same sounds in the sack. Some dudes don’t make any sounds, and some roar when the finish, and then you get everything and anything in between. A lot of those noises have to do with personality and communication.

Women usually are more vocal in bed, with lots of moaning and panting from pleasure. While it’s great when guys communicate in bed, but what are those other noises they are making? What do they mean? Does he know he’s making them? Is he just imitating adult films?

Find out how to interpret those quirky sounds from guys in the bedroom.

The Grand Inquisitor

The guys that say, “Is this ok?” tend to be more submissive. They are very eager to please, but the frequent check-ins are a mood breaker. He needs constant reassurance — maybe even talk to him about it if it’s that annoying to you.

Cowboy

“Yes” and a drawn out “yeah” is a good thing. The dude is enjoying himself, getting into his groove, and getting relaxed. This is the perfect level to be at. Join him!

The Farmer

A slow and low moan with his mouth open usually means he’s concentrating really hard. He’s a pleaser that doesn’t want to pop too fast. Handle with kid gloves, as he may be insecure about his sexual skills. He may need guidance and to learn to relax.

Laughing Gas

A rare breed, but there is a small percentage of men who laugh throughout your sesh. They are either a little cray, so happy to be getting laid, or really ticklish. But most likely they are like puppy dogs and will make great friends with benefits.

TMI: I giggle when I come.

If you need a guy to be quieter or louder during sex, don’t be afraid to talk about it while your cuddling afterwards. Something like “I get really turned out when a guy moans, what about you?”

Psst

Does he sound like he’s trying to your attention in homeroom to pass you a note? That sort of “psst” noise is an indicator that he’s close to climaxing. Gotta love those heads ups.

Rabid

A deep growl, means he’s close to having an orgasm. It would be preferable if all men gave a heads up of some sorts when they are about to come, so you put in a little extra elbow grease to help them along. Or a nice warning so you can try to stop them if you aren’t finished yet.

Caveman

If he sounds like he’s doing push-ups, he’s probably the type to watch himself masturbate in the mirror. Unless he’s jackhammering, making that sound with every stroke is a little bit over the top. Don’t be surprised if he ghosts on your afterwards.

The Narrator

Is he narrating your actions while cursing like a sailor? Or telling you what he’s about to do to you? That’s gonna be some good lovin’. Most likely he’ll want you to join in the dirty talk too, so brush up on your adjectives. Be sure to let him know your limits if it gets too kinky.

“I want you to sit on my f***ing face until I pass out and then suck my goddamn cock with the dildo in my ass until I wake up and come on your slutty face,” may be a little too much for some women.

Hulking Out

One specifically toned loud grunt. He may be in pain, but doesn’t want interrupt the lovin’. Or he’s one of those stubborn fellows who work through the pain. Stop for a sec, make sure he’s okay and if he needs something, like a break or more lube.

Original by Chewy Boese