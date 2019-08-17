There’s No Point To Cunnilingus, But We Don’t Care

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Biologists set out to discover the point, evolutionarily not orgasmically, of a man performing oral sex on a woman. Because to an evolutionary scientist, I guess everything must be connected to propagation of the species?

I mean, as we all know, some of the best things in life have no purpose, like tanning on the beach. Aside from a tiny serotonin bump and a good dose of vitamin D, all it does is make you more susceptible to skin cancer.

But that still doesn’t stop most people. And yes, I’m fantasizing heavily about being at the beach right now.

But back to the questions at hand: what does cunnilingus have to do with reproduction? Nothing really, scientists discovered when they evaluated data from 243 men in committed, heterosexual relationships. The research team hypothesized that cunnilingus-assisted orgasms helped sperm retention in the baby making process.

But what they found was that the only discernible evolutionary reason for a man to perform oral sex on a woman was to stay on top (pun intended!) of the “sperm competition”, aka to keep her satisfied so that she won’t have sex with other men.

Not that we cared anyway. [Discover]

Original by Ami Angelowicz