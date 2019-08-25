These Zodiac Signs Will NEVER Have Long-term Relationships

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Written in the Stars

Have high hopes for your new relationship? You should probably check this out first! Your horoscope can help you figure out what’s really going on with your new boo. Before you get too deep into something that won’t last, you might want to check out what the stars have to say.

Rejection

Nobody wants to ever feel rejected. You might question what happened in your last relationship that prevented it from growing into something real and sustainable… That’s where your horoscope comes in. When in doubt, look to the stars, and they’ll tell you the answer.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Unfortunately for you, Aries, it seems like your relationship was actually over before it even started. It was treated with care and thoughtfulness but ended up differently.

You might have made plans that didn’t include this special someone, and even pretended to be surprised when they contacted you. It’s totally fine to play it cool, but you might have taken things too far.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus usually sets a super in-depth set of different tests and trials to make sure that their potential match is the right one. The only issue here is that it takes up such a long time that you eventually run out of patience and try to move on. Sometimes you need to just take a leap of faith, and this is probably one of those times.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini always has this crazy fear of “buyer’s remorse” when it comes to relationships. You’ll end up keeping all your options open with your new boo, and you don’t even really want to be tied down.

So many “What if?” scenarios are running through your mind, and it might be better to just keep things a little distant so it doesn’t turn into something serious.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Someone may have been painfully honest with you and told you that they weren’t interested in having a relationship with you. However, you were convinced that you could change their mind. The individual was being completely honest with you, but you weren’t being honest with yourself.

It probably ended with a lot of pain, and next time you should probably believe what they’re telling you and just move on.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You’re much too busy of a person to waste your time on the type of person who is “almost good enough.” You know that you’re the whole package, and you aren’t going to settle for someone who isn’t giving you everything you deserve.

People find your confidence very attractive, so you won’t be single for long.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Both you and your partner were at two completely different points in your life. You weren’t really connecting in the way that you had hoped. You might meet this person again in the future, and things will be a lot easier.

Just remember that you can’t force a relationship. When both of you don’t have the emotional resources to create a real bond, things can get difficult.

Lira (September 23 – October 22)

Both of you were probably being a little bit too careful. You didn’t want to do or say the wrong thing, and it might have ended up with you not being yourself.

The relationship was almost impossible to be succesful because of how dishonest and vulnerable you were being. Next time around you should be more considerate to the other person’s feelings.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Things got intense, and they got intense quickly. The beginning of the relationship was a huge rush but now everything seems like it fizzled out. The two of you probably shared some pretty big sexual attraction, but that’s about it.

That’s not enough to build a successful relationship on, and you should take note of that for the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You value your independence. That’s a good thing for you, but it might not be that great for relationships. Once things start to sink in you’ll end up realizing that if you want a successful relationship you might have to give up some of the things you love the most. The only thing you have to decide is if the sacrifice is worth it.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You had no time to see your significant other. You’ve been busy doing everything else and it seems like you gave no time to them. You even told yourself that if the other person really wanted the relationship, they would put more effort in.

At the end of the day neither of you really put forward enough effort. Mutual effort is key for your next relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This relationship could have been a lot more if you spent more alone time with each other. You went on a lot of group dates and outings with your friends, but you didn’t really do many “couple things” together.

You might not have even held hands in public because you didn’t want to seem too attached. Making the other person feel like you don’t care is never a good idea.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You probably weren’t aware of it, but you always expected them to read your mind. You always wanted them to know exactly what you were feeling without saying anything. The way you acted made them assume that you only wanted to be friends, and that probably ended things right then and there.

Throwing yourself at someone isn’t always the best idea, but you should probably learn how to at least give your potential partners some clues about how you feel.

Telling the Story

Your Zodiac sign can tell a lot about you. Most people think that it’s just a fake way to entertain the mind, but you’d be surprised at how accurate the readings can be. Can they be wrong? Of course, but at the same time we’d like to think they have a pretty good chance of being right.

Let Us Know!

Let us know what you think in the comments section, and don’t forget to SHARE this article with your friends!

Want more? Check out what YourTango said!

Original by Michael