Things That Happen When You Eat Only Chicken Nuggets For 15 Years

Things that happen when you refuse to eat anything but chicken nuggets for 15 years (like seriously, nothing else): You collapse from anemia. You have swollen veins in your tongue. Shortness of breath. Doctors tell you might die if you don’t stop. You have a house full of Happy Meal toys.

After a being rushed to the hospital struggling to breathe, 17-year-old chicken nugget addict Stacey Irvine admitted, “I’m starting to realize this is really bad for me.” Well, we’re glad she finally realized it. Time to force feed the girl some kale.

[The Sun UK]

