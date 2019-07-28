Women Share What It’s Like To Pierce Their Lady Bits

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Is the pain worth the pleasure?

I like to think I have a high tolerance for pain. I have over twenty tattoos, some of them large ones in sensitive areas. I have five ear piercings, one nose piercing, and even got my tongue done twice (yes, make fun of me, but they were in fashion then).

However, the though of getting a vulva or clit piercing never appealed to me, even though they are supposed to heighten your sensitive down there. I’ve heard urban legends that women who have a genital piercing can make themselves orgasm just by sitting at their desk at work.

So, are intimate piercings painful? Do they give you extra pleasure? Real women tell their own personal stories of p**sy piercings.

No ragrats

Easiest piercing I’ve ever gotten, both pain wise and to care for. Hurt way less than my n*pples or my helix. Totally true about no s*x for 4-6 weeks. I have to be careful with vibrators. No hard plastic/glass/metal, or it makes soooooo much noise vibrating against my piercings. I love it though. I think it really shines with oral. It still helps with PIV, just oral is amazing with it in. No regrets, would do again, 10/10. (Zileto)

Easy Peasy

I can’y say anything about my lobes. My parents had it done when I was an infant. The worst was my helix, followed by n*pples, and then VCH. Helix and VCH are really quick. Everything is marked and lined up, and BAM needle is through, jewelry is in super fast. My helix hurt probably about an 8/10, but it was over really fast. The VCH* probably about a 2. I honestly didn’t believe it was done when my piercer said because it was so easy, but sure as s***, he’d already gotten the jewelry in and everything.

Getting my n*pples done was weird. It felt like a shot. The initial prick kind of hurts, but then there’s the sensation of it pushing through your body similar to the doctor pushing down on the plunger of a vaccination. I wouldn’t really say it was painful, but it was odd. I’d rate it around a 6, because it takes longer so it’s more drawn out. My boyfriend went with me for that and he said I looked like it hurt like hell, but I honestly don’t think it was that bad. I would say that if you have issues with how shots feel, nipple piercings are probably not for you. (Zileto)

*(vertical clitoral hood)

From pain to pleasure

I had my VCH (Vertical Clitoral Hood) done, but took it out recently and it healed back up. Planning on getting it done again as soon as I find the money.

When my piercer stabbed the needle through, I screamed a scream that I’ve never heard before. But almost INSTANTLY after that there was no pain, no soreness, no nothing.

Literally no after care. Never cleaned it other than in the shower. I mean, that whole area is self-cleaning so there’s really no need.

The piercing was beautiful. I loved the way it looked and it gave me quite a confidence boost.

The bottom ball on the bar sat on top of my clit (as it should) but I have a slightly long hood, so for some partners, the ball adds an extra level of obstruction in way of the clit, and for some it’s easier to find b/c well, it’s right below the ball.

As for feeling, it was nice b/c when you’re rubbing one out, the smooth titanium ball is rubbing against your clit. Nothing like “I came because it rubbed against my jeans.” Just nice. I have a feeling that kind of thing happens more for women with small clit hoods, and more accessible clits. [deleted user]

Pain Scale

Chiming in here… earlobes I’d rate at a 3-4 but the burning after sucks. The cartilage was awful. 7? And it hurt for weeks and weeks. I think I kept rolling over on it in my sleep making it worse. I couldn’t even touch it. Hood? The clamp was a 5, hurt but could tolerate it, when the needle went through it was an 8 for literally a flash of a second (I made the mistake of being mid-conversation when it was done, the whole shop heard me and provided quite the chuckle for my two friends who were with me) and once the ring was in I was good to go. Walked out five minutes later without any real discomfort! (em)sometimesyoufly)

Bit of Advice

My friend worked the desk at a tattoo shop and after getting ink there I noticed how GORGEOUS the piercer was, and I went back a few times and he and I finally started texting and I got my nipples pierced. Then we were dating and he did my VCH, also with the receiving tube no clamps, he was the best in the State probably. Be careful with your legs, it’s just a tiny pinch but with your knees spread your instincts are to slam them shut as soon as the needle goes through. I would suggest holding them back with your hands and breathing steady.

The actually piercing was great. Healing was minimal, probably the easiest after care out of all my piercings. I left it alone for a few weeks. I never came from walking. It made me nervous with some partners because they wouldn’t know how to be gentle. Toys need to be rubber or silicone. I had a cheap plastic vibe and it would rattle so loud against the jewelry lol. I never regretted it. I took it out after less than a year because I get bored of my piercings easily. I remember it was slightly easier to orgasm with hand touching but nothing else made a difference. (honestgirlsthrow)

No Difference

When I got my VCH I had to figure out how to masturbate again lol. I love mine for pretty but I don’t notice a difference in sex whatsoever. It was a super easy piercing and I had sex a week after. I wish it made a difference in sex and walking but no luck. If I sit and fidget the right way I can feel it very nicely. No orgasms but a nice distraction in a long lecture 🙂

My boyfriend was having some annoyance with oral because I had a gem in the jewelry and it was aggravating his mouth so I changed the jewelry to something plain, but that’s the only complaint. (peppermnt)

I was that friend

My vch piercing is by far my favorite and easiest piercing I’ve experienced. I will have had mine for three years next month, and out of the other piercing I have had (tongue and lip) it’s the only one I’ve kept longer than a few months, besides ear piercings.

I had pretty bad experiences with my tongue and lip piercing where my body just was not happy with it being there (even with going to the best shop in the area abs proper care) so I was really happy when my vch piercing went so well. It definitely hurt for me but luckily it’s just when the needle goes through then it’s just kind of a burning sensation. I couldn’t even feel any pain once my piercer was putting in the jewelry.

My friend I went with who got hers done before me cried and screamed, however. She didn’t even want to look at it after.

Now my body doesn’t handle piercing well so the people who say they were completely fine and walking all over after, I envy you, I had a bit tougher time. I couldn’t wear jeans for a week, although all of my jeans were tight skinny jeans at the time. The motion of sitting down if my pants/underwear did move did hurt but just for a second and ugh, the swelling by the end of the first day was pretty disturbing looking.

Thankfully it heals so fast! Even for someone like myself! I believe I did wait the 4 weeks for sex but after about the second week it feels almost like it is totally healed. I experienced heightened sensitivity for about 4-6 months after which was great and then once I was used to it the sensitivity went back to normal and three years later is still the same. My SO and I use toys on/near it without any issues and we both think it looks great! I completely recommend this piercing to anyone who is comfortable with it (Jensters749)

Should have just had an espresso?

I had the hood of my clit (VCH) pierced the morning before I had to defend my thesis. I had insomnia all week prior and I really needed some good adrenaline to get me pumped. It was a pretty intense searing feeling, but I couldn’t really describe it as pain, and the worst part of the actual piercing was the anxious anticipation. I ended up giving an awesome defense btw.

The crappy part for me was the after care. I was very meticulous to clean it and soak in saline it according to all the best ways I could find online. Regardless, it would often be painful and the pain didn’t really go away after a year. The biggest thing I did not like is that it really prevented me from enjoying vibrators, and one of the big reasons I got it was because of reports that increases sensitivity. Almost a year later, having too much direct clit stimulation was still certain to cause irritation, making sex/masturbation less enjoyable so out it went.

I thought it was really pretty and it made me feel good about checking out my junk, but also you can get some nice clip on ones that in my experience do a lot more to increase stimulation and they’re way cheaper.

It’s been 2 years since I got it done, and to this day I still sometimes have a weird somewhat uncomfortable feeling in the place that it was pierced. Not to severe but unfortunate. [deleted user]

From a Professional

Former body piercer here. Most reputable piercers will not perform clitoral piercings, the piercing most people are referring to is the vertical clitoral hood. It’s scary because of where it is but the tissue that is pierced through is super thin so it’s more like a quick pinch. In my opinion from both personal experience and performing them on others, the nipples are far more painful. (Hey, there’s 2 of them!)

As with any body modification procedure though, the anticipation is always the scariest part.(nemesiasundrops)

And there you have it. Do you have a genital piercing story to share? Would you ever get one after reading these stories? Scroll down to comments and let me know!

Original by Chewy Boese