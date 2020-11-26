3 Things to Look For When Buying Your First Bong

The market for bong-related products is worth more than 10 billion dollars, and this shows that many people out there are interested in these products. No matter if you are a casual user, if you want to experiment with things once in a while, or if you use marijuana to cope with the symptoms of chronic disease, you already know that the equipment makes the biggest difference. Nowadays there are hundreds of different types of bongs available on the market, and when you need to choose your first one, you may get caught off guard by the things you need to select. If you are browsing the market to buy your first bong, we are here to help you!

In this article, we are going to talk about some of the things you need to look out for when buying your first bong, and we will give you some information on how to find the right product, as well as the right store. Note that at the end of the day it all comes down to your personal preferences, and the things you need to pay most attention to is the quality, the size, the price of the unit, and of course, the shop where you make your purchase.

1. What’s your budget?

The first thing you need to consider is your budget. As you already know, there are thousands of shops that sell bongs, and you can easily find something that you are interested in. One advice most users have for people who are looking to buy their first device is to not look at things that are over your price range.

When you start browsing the things, if you are using an online shop, then the best thing you can do is filter by price. Always set your budget beforehand, and know that you may easily get interested in things that are out of your range because there are some really beautiful and interesting products that cost a lot.

In case you decide to go to a land-based store, then talk to the seller, and ask them where you can find the units that fit your budget. In addition to this, you should also consider if you are going to use the unit alone and if you live in a place where someone could easily take it. Note that you should not spend too much money, especially if you live with a lot of roommates whose friends you don’t necessarily trust.

According to herbtools, when you make your purchases online, you should be able to find bongs that are on discount at the moment, and you should also be able to find a category for affordable and cheap bongs. Note that just because something is less expensive than another, it does not mean that it is worse or that it won’t get the job done. You will still have a lot of options to choose from, so don’t go for the most expensive things without considering everything.

2. Can someone damage the bong?

Now let’s talk about another thing that will affect your decision – can someone damage the unit. If you live with roommates, if you are clumsy, or if you have pets, then you should steer away from glass bongs.

Even though they are durable, and they will not get damaged or broken easily, if your cat pushes it off the shelf, chances are, it will break. There are plastic, wooden, and bongs made of metal, so you can easily find something that will not break no matter how hard it falls on the ground.

On the same note, if you are unsure if you can keep it safe, but you are made up on buying a glass unit, then you should reconsider your price range, and get something that won’t hurt your budget even if you have to replace it.

Storing is important as well, so always keep it out of reach after using it, and if possible, put it in a container, or at least a cabinet where someone will not be able to just pass next to it and accidentally push it over.

3. How often do you want to clean and maintain it?

The last thing we are going to talk about is cleaning and maintenance. Some bongs will require you to clean them after every use, while others are really easy to maintain. Experts suggest that if you don’t feel like cleaning every part after every use, you may want to go with something the comes with its own case, and that can be emptied with ease.

Note that affordable bongs are usually the easiest ones to clean because they don’t have a lot of parts. If you choose something that comes without needing you to assemble it, you should be able to empty and clean it without any issues.

Depending on the material and type of unit you go for, you may even put it in the dishwasher and let it do all the hard work.

Other things that you may need to pay attention to are the material, size, and if you want to use the unit alone in your home, or if you plan on using it on the go. There are some bongs that are made to be used on the go, and they are a lot smaller and extremely practical. Think about the size you want to get, and know that the more people that use it, the bigger it should be so you don’t have to bother refilling it all the time.

Your lung capacity should make a difference as well, and you should never purchase something that you won’t be able to use with ease. Talk to the seller, or reach out to customer support, and ask them what they would recommend you to get as a novice user. Here, the size will make the biggest difference as well, so if you have experienced any breathing issues, or if you have asthma, you should go with smaller units.

Think about the design, and know that there are some units that are a literal work of art. You are free to choose the color, the sturdiness, and the design. If you want something that will be eye-catching, you may want to go with a ceramic bong and choose a unique size and shape. Take your time, explore your options, and know that you will easily find the right thing for you.