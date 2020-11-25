How to Make Money Blogging – 2020 Guide

The phrase “side hustle” is something you can hear more often. It doesn’t matter where you live and how old you are. Lack of cash flow is a global problem, and people are looking for different ways to solve it. However, a good thing for all of us is that we live in the 21st century. Online technology has become an unskippable part of our daily routine. Unfortunately, people mostly use it for fun. Social media, music, selfies, and other stuff look much more entertaining and interesting. However, it is the right time to change your approach and habits.

Blogging is one of the ways to ensure additional money. Yet, that doesn’t mean that every person that starts running a blog will become a millionaire. Your success depends a lot on your skills and hard work. Running a blog is fun, but it also requires knowledge and skill improvement. That is why we would like to give you some instructions on making money blogging.

At first glance, everything will look complex, and that is a normal thing for every beginner. Yet, if you patient enough, sooner or later, you will start to understand how everything functions. Because of that, let’s find out which steps you need to take to improve your financial stability through blogging.

1. Before Everything – Learn How to Start a Blog

The first two things you need to take care of our web hosting and your website’s domain name. There are many hosting providers out there that you can choose from. If choosing the right one seems tough for you, we recommend you check different reviews of experts. After you do that, you need to pick the platform where you will design your website. The majority of bloggers would decide to use WordPress to reach their goals.

Designing your blog is not an easy task. You need to follow the latest trends. However, that is not the only essential thing. Every blogger also needs to make an eye-pleasing web design for their target audience. That is something you can only achieve by getting feedback from your readers. After you set up your blog successfully, your journey officially starts.

2. Promotion of Your Writing Skills

Your blog can serve as a good portfolio. You will primarily show that you are an expert for a particular niche. Despite that, you will also show how good your writing skills are. Some people are looking for content writers that will maintain their personal blogs as well as the blogs of their company. People use a blog as a promotional tool for different purposes. Some people would only want to advertise their products and service through these types of posts. On the other hand, they would want to share knowledge with people and confirm they are experts. However, their writing skills are not good enough. Because of that, they would rather hire someone to do that instead of them.

That is a business opportunity for every blogger. People will see your blog posts and they will ask you to write blog posts for their websites. In that way, you can indirectly make money from blogging.

3. Make Money Through Affiliate Marketing

Running a blog does not require a lot of money. Subscribing to a hosting service and getting a domain name is not expensive. That is why we believe that a lack of cash flow can be one of the problems you deal with. If that’s the case, we are sure you are still not ready to offer your blog products. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t offer the products and services of other people.

Understanding affiliate marketing is not a tough challenge at all. You add links to your blog posts that lead to the sites of your clients. When a reader clicks on the link ( or even buy the products), you will get a commission. The list of companies that participate in affiliate networks is the first thing you should check. However, becoming a member of that network usually comes with some requirements. More precisely, you will have to provide a link that leads to your website.

4. Selling Your Own Products

There are two options when we talk about selling your own products. Some people use their blogs to increase the sales of the products they already work with. For instance, if you sell wine, you will start a blog about wines or alcohol in general. On the other hand, some bloggers begin selling products that contain the logo of their brand. For instance, you can sell your T-Shirts, jackets, etc.

However, doing this successfully takes time. You primarily need to work on your brand awareness. A big number of readers won’t mean anything to you if they are not loyal fans. These people like the topics you cover, but that doesn’t mean they would support you by purchasing your stuff. Because of that, you are offering your products before improving your brand awareness does not have any sense.

5. Offer a Course/Sell Your Knowledge

This option is not available to everyone. You need to be an expert in a particular field. Only in that case, the option of this type is available to you. You need to prove that you are a professional for certain services because that is the only way to convince people to subscribe to your course. That is the reason why you can’t immediately offer something like that.

6. Final Thought: Work On Your Knowledge Improvement

We highlighted four different ways of how to make money blogging. However, there is one myth about blogging that we need to debunk here. Many people say it takes time until you make money from your blog. We do not want to say that you will manage to make millions over the night. However, you also have the chance to start earning money in the 48 hours after you start running your blog.

That is the reason why we recommend you improve your knowledge before everything. Experts in the digital marketing and blogging field like James Scholes offer free WordPress blogging training series. We recommend you check the link we attached and improve your knowledge as soon as possible. The knowledge you have won’t disappear, and you can only upgrade it later.