This Girl Who’s Pissed She Shaved Her Legs Before A Date Cancelled Is All Of Us

There’s no greater offense than committing to a Netflix and chill only to back out at the last minute (OK, there are worse things in the world, but you know what I mean). Your friend with benefits, Tinder date, or long-lost lab partner doesn’t really care about you. Like, I bet you think this rant is about you, but it’s not — it’s about her cutting two hours out of her schedule to take a “special bath” before said Netflix and chill plans. We all have a special bath. Even you. Don’t lie to me. One woman perfectly captured why it’s not OK to bail on dates without notice, posting on Imgur claiming a person named “Babe” in her phone cancelled last minute, only to leave her high and dry with perfectly exfoliated, moisturized, and shaved legs.

SomethingSomethingDanger posted the conversation to Imgur aptly titled “PSA: Please give an hours warning, minimum,” and it quickly went viral because literally everyone can relate. You see, it’s not that she loved you, “Babe with a heart emoji.” You weren’t her moon nor her stars. I mean, maybe you were, but the point here is that she was mega frustrated that all this meticulous grooming reaped no rewards. For her to go full MacGyver on a ready-for-sex routine only for you to blue-leg her is just a waste of cocoa butter and time that could have been spent comfortably wading in her own fuzz that doubled as a down comforter.

Leg shaving isn’t as fun as it looks in the Venus commercials.

There are a lot of muscle cramps, slipping, falling, and the bruising of the ass bones (there must be a medical term for it somewhere, I’m just too peeved thinking about this scenario to find it). What’s more is that if you haven’t shaved since winter hibernation and you’re kind of clumsy about it, there will be drops of blood crying out of your body, too.

She was a martyr for the D.

Listen, you don’t owe her an apology. There is no double standard here. Had she cancelled coitus on you at the last minute, that’s her damn prerogative, and I would hope she’d tell you loud and proud. Though it’s about time we raised awareness surrounding the struggle it takes to emotionally — and otherwise — prepare for the act of sex and its accompanying primping. So, “babe,” I hope you had a really good excuse.

