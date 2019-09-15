7 Famous Female Sex Scandals Throughout History

Sex scandals have been going on forever and they’ve always involved women. But when they’ve involved famous females, the public has become more voracious for details. Before there were paparazzi photos or leaked sexts on the internet for immediate consumption, there were racy,hand-written love letters and salacious tales printed newspapers or spread by good old fashioned word-of-mouth. Click through to learn more about some of the most famous female sex scandals throughout history.

Marie Curie, the infamous female scientist whose death was caused by her own radioactive endeavors, was involved in a highly publicized affair after her husband, Pierre Curie, died in a carriage accident in 1906. One of Pierre’s former students, Paul Langevin had been sharing a “love nest” with the mother of two. The affair was busted when Paul’s wife hired a man to investigate the happenings of her husband, breaking into their Parisian apartment and stealing letters that were then leaked to the press.

The French newspapers contrived various accusations regarding Marie, calling her a home-wrecker and a “seductive Jew, even though she wasn’t Jewish.” Paul came to her defense, as well as Albert Einstein. Although Einstein was trying to stick up for Marie, his comment was quite rude, saying Curie “has a sparkling intelligence, but despite her passionate nature, she is not attractive enough to represent a threat to anyone.” Although Einstein wasn’t anything to drool over, either, somehow, he was notorious for reeling in lots of ladies. [Mental Floss]

2. Catherine The Great