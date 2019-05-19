This Photo Captures The Emotional Journey Of A Man Getting A Vasectomy

May 19, 2019

Step 1: Lay down on the examination/surgical table, swallowing your immense fear.

Step 2: Pour fear sweat so excessively that you leave a butt- and leg-shaped sweat stain, complete with a dry spot where the asshole doesn’t touch.

Step 3: Watch as the doctor shaves your pubes. Remain reclined on top of pubes until procedure is complete.

Step 4: Take photo of the sweat-soaked and pube-cover surgical table to remember this day forever.

[h/t @MeredithKachel and @TomnWisdom (whose ball hair and sweat is pictured above)]

