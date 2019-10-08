9 Celeb Women & Their Preferred Pubic Hairstyles

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s always a bit uncomfortable when famous women accidentally (or on purpose) overshare about what kind of hairstyles they’re rocking down south. Recently, a chance to have dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow was auctioned off to a pair of Australian DJs for $30,000. Why they paid that much, I don’t know. But luckily they were recording the whole thing because during their date with Gwyneth, she had a few too many drinks and talked about her vadge:

“‘I got a big ’70s bush.’ Which I was kidding. But then it was all a disaster. And now I look like an eight-year-old girl, basically …. Every time I have a bikini wax, Cameron Diaz holds me down …. Cheers to our hairless vaginas!”

I don’t know what feels more uncomfortable to know: the fact that Gwyneth’s vagina looks like her daughter’s or that Cameron Diaz restrains her while she gets waxed. Well, at least she wasn’t complaining about how boring the Met Gala was. That’s really bad first date conversation. [WOW]

Click through for more details about famous ladies’ pubic hairstyles.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb: Full Bush and Landing Strip

In response to an article The Frisky wrote about what your hair down there says about you, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb decided to confirm their downstairs grooming habits. Hoda has a landing strip and Kathie Lee is full bush and proud. We’re so relieved to finally know.

Coco: Landing Strip