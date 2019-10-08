9 Celeb Women & Their Preferred Pubic Hairstyles

It’s always a bit uncomfortable when famous women accidentally (or on purpose) overshare about what kind of hairstyles they’re rocking down south. Recently, a chance to have dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow was auctioned off to a pair of Australian DJs for $30,000. Why they paid that much, I don’t know. But luckily they were recording the whole thing because during their date with Gwyneth, she had a few too many drinks and talked about her vadge:
“‘I got a big ’70s bush.’ Which I was kidding. But then it was all a disaster. And now I look like an eight-year-old girl, basically …. Every time I have a bikini wax, Cameron Diaz holds me down …. Cheers to our hairless vaginas!”
I don’t know what feels more uncomfortable to know: the fact that Gwyneth’s vagina looks like her daughter’s or that Cameron Diaz restrains her while she gets waxed. Well, at least she wasn’t complaining about how boring the Met Gala was. That’s really bad first date conversation. [WOW]
Click through for more details about famous ladies’ pubic hairstyles.
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb: Full Bush and Landing Strip
In response to an article The Frisky wrote about what your hair down there says about you, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb decided to confirm their downstairs grooming habits. Hoda has a landing strip and Kathie Lee is full bush and proud. We’re so relieved to finally know.
Coco: Landing Strip
We only know about Coco’s landing strip because she Tweeted a picture of herself getting waxed. And Ice-T promptly removed it. Good call.
Jennifer Aniston: Brazilian
According to Star Magazine, Jennifer Aniston is obsessed to the point of phobia with being completely bare down:
Jennifer Aniston’s name may be synonymous with impeccable hair, but according to her former waxer, Jen is just as concerned with the hair on another region of her body! ‘She’s neurotic about bikini waxes,’ reveals Dawn DaLuise of Dawn DaLuise Skin Refinery in L.A., who used to visit the Friends set every other week to work on the actress. ‘She’d call even when there was no hair to wax. And she’d insist on having it done – literally making me wax off peach fuzz. She’s phobic about extraneous stray hairs – especially around her bikini line. She’ll [even] tweeze them!”
That’s a serious commitment to the Brazilian. [Celebitchy]
Jennifer Love Hewitt: Vajazzled
We’ll never forget when, a few years back, JLH revealed her little secret: she gets good mojo going on down below with a little vagina bling. “When it was done, I was like, oh my God, it’s bedazzling. We should call it vajazzling … I could walk around and think nobody in this room knows that I’m quite adorable in the lower region. It was my little secret,” she told The Star. Then she proceeded to talk about vajazzling every opportunity she got. [The Star]
Jenny McCarthy: Full Bush
People often make their most intimate revelations on Oprah’s couch and Jenny McCarthy was no exception. When doing her photo shoot for Playboy, she shocked the crew with her free-flowing pubes. “All of a sudden I hear WOAH, WOAH! And I said is there anything on it? What’s wrong?” she told Oprah. “They said they never saw anyone as hairy as you in their entire life!”
OK. Now I’m curious about her bush. [Celebitchy]
Sienna Miller: Brazilian
Because her grooming habits were more Aughties than 60’s, Sienna had to have her pubic region digitally enhanced for her role in “Hippie Hippie Shake”:
“The only slight problem being that she’s very much a girl of the Aughties – and this extends to her personal upkeep. Unfortunately, Brazilians weren’t common in the 60s and Sienna’s part involved one or two nude scenes – meaning that her grooming habits were on full display. Sienna’s private parts were digitally enhanced, giving her a rather unruly, loud and proud bush,” an anonymous source revealed. [Female First]
Original by Ami Angelowicz