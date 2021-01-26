Tianna Gregory Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth 2021

When we are talking about the modern world and what it has brought us we should mention social networks and the things that they brought to the modern age. More precisely, they are the arena for all those who wanted to present themselves but did not know how to catch the attention of the audience that they targeted. Instagram is the best place for all those who want some kind of self-promotion, and Tianna Gregory knew this.

This young woman used this social network in the best way so that she promoted herself on Instagram and actually made herself a star out of it.

Personal Life

She was born on the 17th of March 1990. We should also mention that she was born in South Lake Tahoe which is located in California, the USA. She comes from a family with mixed backgrounds and she proudly emphasizes this. As far as her origins are concerned, we can say that she has Spanish, German and Italian roots. Even though the internet and social networks have made her famous, she is very private about her personal life in terms of her parents and siblings. This is the reason why there is not any piece of information about her mother, father or potential brother and sisters. We are also left in the dark regarding her education, but it is supposed that she finished it in her place of birth.

Her zodiac sign is Pisces. As far as her measurements are concerned, she is 1.60m tall and her current weight is 56kg. we should also point out that her bodily measures are 35 x 25 x 38 inches.

Instagram

As we have previously stated, Instagram and other social media are a perfect arena for all those people who would like to express themselves and to get to a wider audience. Tianna knew how to utilize this and she started using Instagram for self-promotion which eventually brought a lot of popularity. It should be emphasized that she currently has 4.2 million followers on this account. The things that she shares there are versatile. First of all, she shares her workouts and her plans for eating, which can be helpful to a lot of people who would like to be fit. She tries to promote a healthy lifestyle and practice. Apart from this, she never misses an opportunity to show how gorgeous she is and how her body looks like.

Modeling

We have already mentioned that she is a very attractive woman who works on herself and her body. All this has paid off since she was noticed by a lot of agents who have decided to work with her on various modeling projects which included not only fashion shows but she was also hired and thus appeared in various commercials and covers. It is also worth mentioning that she started her colleague but decided that it would be better for her to pursue a career in modeling. When we are talking about famous brands that’s he worked with, we should mention Adidas, Crooks & Castles, AYC and there are many more of these.

Videos

She is also working on her career on TV and so far she has managed to break through in several videos for some famous singers. Her breakthrough and maybe the most important video appearance so far took place in 2015 when she appeared in the spot for the song Want to Want Me which is performed by Jason Derulo. The song was a hit with over 384 views on YouTube.

Love Life

She is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Noah James. They constantly share their photos on social networks and we could also find out that Tianna is pregnant. However, the couple did not reveal if they would get married.

Tianna Gregory Net Worth 2021

She has been working since her colleague and she has never given up on her dream to make a name for her among the celebrities. She is working towards this and all this effort and work has eventually paid off. Her current net worth is estimated at $1 million. Most of this money comes from various commercials and endorsements that she has done. Also, she makes money on her YouTube and Instagram accounts.