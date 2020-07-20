5 Tips for Beginners to Start Betting in the Right Way

For newbies, sports betting may look a little daunting, to begin with, there is a lot to view and think about but with the right approach, this doesn’t have to be the case.

Many who struggle and fail with their sports betting do so because they do not build the right platform early. Making the correct decisions as a newbie will help you get off to the right start, a couple of wrong decisions will put you on the wrong path.

To avoid that, beginners should look for tips to get started and we have the five most important tips right here. These will put you on the right patch, give you every chance of being a successful gambler and perhaps most importantly of all, ensure you have fun.

If you want to begin your betting career in the right way, here are five tips to follow.

1. Choosing the Right Bookmaker

This is vitally important and should not be underestimated. Some new players will feel like they don’t know how to compare bookmakers, and don’t know what they are looking for.

According to the freebets.co.uk website, there is a big difference between the services on offer with each bookmaker. They all suit different betting styles and your style will depend on how you bet, what sports you bet on and when you want to place your bets.

There is no right or wrong answer, the best bookmaker is one that suits your own individual needs. They should offer a range of betting markets on the sports you are going to bet on. At the moment you choose your bookmaker, you may not know how you are going to bet, so just aim for a wide variety rather than something specific.

Look for one that has a mobile app if you want to bet on the go using your mobile phone. Other features to look out for are in-play betting and live streaming if you are interested in those.

2. What Bets to Place?

Of the five tips on here, this is the one where most people fall over because they don’t follow this. There may be a temptation to go big and try to land a big win straight away when you are betting but this is the opposite of what you should do.

Betting is something that requires a long-term strategy and to be successful you need to see the bigger picture. Rather than one infrequent big win, aim for a number of small and frequent wins to get you started.

Racking up a number of winning bets will really boost your confidence and help you find your feet as a new player. A number of losses do the opposite and could put you off betting altogether.

Keep things simple, to begin with, small steps are the best steps for any newcomer to take.

3. How to Stake Your Bets

Another area where some people struggle is with the staking of your bets. At the very beginning, the best idea is to keep everything the same and low. Whether you are betting on Premier League football or a game of cricket, make your stakes the same.

This gives you the ability to compare things on a level playing field, which we will come to shortly.

With level stakes, when you get a win it will affect your profit and loss the same as any other bet would. What you don’t want to do is get into a habit of changing around your stakes, which could leave you in a position where your small staking bets win but your large bets lose, so you are losing overall.

This can lead to complicated situations when your aim should be to keep things as simple as possible. For this reason, select a small unit stake and stick to this with all your bets.

4. Record Your Bets

If you want to improve and assess your betting in the future and use stats to shape how you bet then recording the bets you place is the most important tip out of these five.

Start a betting spreadsheet, record every bet you place including details of the sport and league and fill in your profit and loss as you go along.

Then when you have enough data you can put together a plan of action moving forward. This can include changing stakes, if you know what makes you money then you can add to those stakes and take something away from other sports that don’t make you as much money.

If you want to go a step further, you could even cut back on the number of bets you place by stopping placing wagers on the sports and leagues that have given you a loss so far.

A correctly put together betting spreadsheet should be the guide you can use moving forward to enhance, improve, and take your betting to the next level.

5. Keep Learning

The betting industry is one that does not standstill. Bookmakers are known to be innovative and to keep up with them, punters need to keep learning. There is nothing good about standing still in many industries and when one moves forward like the betting industry, if you stand still you will actually be moving backward.

Learning is key to this, become a better gambler, and understand the betting markets as well as you possibly can. There are many ways of entertaining yourself, but sometimes reading up on gambling techniques, working out what new markets can offer and other learning is where you need to devote your time.

This includes any new betting markets that are released, these can often offer something new to a punter that could give them the edge they need.

No one is perfect, not even the bookmakers, and every time they implement something new, it gives you the opportunity to be better than them. What they think is a good new market that can help them could be the slight change you need to make your betting even more profitable.

Don’t start betting and forget about learning, keep up to speed with anything new and that will help you stay on top.