How to Easily Beat Your Coworkers at Ping Pong

One of the best things about working in an office in 2020 is that the working environment has changed a lot. Modern offices are focused around helping professionals to relax, come up with creative ideas, and work collaboratively with others in their team. Offices are often filled with ways to relax, snacks, and break stations alongside workplaces.

Something that is incredibly popular in offices across the world right now is ping pong. Ping pong tables have become a breakroom essential and if you’re reading this, you’re probably looking to best your colleagues on your next lunch break.

To help you out with your ping pong skills, we’ve gathered some of our top pieces of advice that will help to perfect your table tennis performance in the workplace.

Get a great ping pong paddle

To start off with, one of the best things that you can do to improve your ping pong skills is to get yourself a high-quality paddle to play with. This may sound materialistic, but having a good ping pong paddle to play with is essential if you’re looking to master your skills. A poor quality paddle will impact your skillset and results in the long run.

Luckily, there are some brilliant sporting websites and shops to choose from when looking online. No matter your budget or personal skill set, you’re bound to find a perfect ping pong paddle to play with. For some inspiration, take a look at this handy product guide.

It’s important to note that research is vital when you’re looking to buy items like paddles online. Make sure you’re buying from a verified, reliable brand and make sure to take a look at customer product reviews as well. It will save you time, effort, and money overall.

Be prepared to put in the hours

As with any sport, practice is absolutely key if you’re looking to get better at ping pong. It’s not something that you’re going to be able to ace overnight, of course, so it’s good to be conscious of the fact that you’re going to need to put the work in. If possible, try and find time in your weekly schedule to slot in some regular practice sessions.

When it comes to your practice sessions, do make sure to practice mindfully. One of the best things that you can work on as a sports fan is your self-reflection. Take a step back, and look at your skillset. What are your strengths and weaknesses? Use this information to guide what you are practicing on in particular.

As noted in this handy Medium post, it’s essential for ping pong players to work on their strokes, spin, and control in particular when they’re looking to develop their skills.

Try playing mind games

Ping pong is a very fast-paced game, and it can be quite hard to make an impact in a match with a similarly talented player. If you’re playing a match against a colleague who is in the same bracket as you in regards to skills, it could be worth your time to look into some subtle psychological tricks and mind games that you can use to get an edge.

Try starting off the match at a slower pace, and then suddenly putting on the pressure halfway through, for example. If you can get them outside of their comfort zone and give them something to worry about, you’re bound to find success.

Summary

Overall, practice makes perfect- but mind games and great ping pong paddles can certainly help out as well. It’s not a game that you’re going to be able to pick up immediately overnight, so make sure you’re prepared to put the hours in. You’ll be grateful for it in the long run.

If you haven’t got a ping pong table in your office, why not bring it up with your team? Having a way to let off some steam and to stay active at work is great for team morale and mental health too. Other options for items like this include pool tables or foosball tables. For some product inspiration, take a look at this site.

