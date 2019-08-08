Tips for Creating an Excellent Counter Display

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

An attractive counter display physically and mentally forces a customer to purchase the product. These purchases are mostly impulsing purchases. There are some useful and constructive ideas that can be helpful to you in creating a striking counter display, as it is one of the most effective ways to promote sales.

Most of the reputed companies use custom display boxes with offset printing for their counter display. Recently, QuickBoxesPackaging.com has suggested that you should use custom printed display boxes for your counters.

Amazing tips to create the counter display

You will be startled that by using these tips there would be a histrionic change in your sales revenue.

Select the game-changing item

When there are many items to be placed on the counter display, choose the one that is the best of all.

Do not place too many items, a single product does not bother a buyer to see it and then buy. An appealing display counter boost impulse purchases, instead.

A single product of different flavoring is acceptable to exhibit at the display counter.

The displayed item should not be costly, because the buyer might perceive it as a burden. The budget-friendly counter item increases the chances to be added to the shopping cart. Less than $15 is the most appropriate price of the product.

Tear-off coupons can also be delivered for the next purchases.

Utilize the space in a productive manner

Be careful when designing the display counter, theme, color scheme and overall view of the product and branding.

Box-style is a preferable choice.

If you are unable to get the box you are aiming for, get the assistance from your packaging manufacturers to customize the best fit for you.

Give an enchanting color scheme to the display counter

Colors play a vital role in decision making when there is a very short time to think, but the tint is a verbal communicator and leaves a captivating impression on the mind in no time. View the few magical glimpses of colors and their respective stimuli that plays a vital role in creating an excellent display counter.

Red is for desire and strength.

Green is for safekeeping and growth.

Blue is for trustworthiness and of high morals.

White is for purity, delicacy, and innovativeness.

Black is for clandestine, elegance and supremacy.

Gold is for indulgence, lavishness, festivity, and quality.

Silver is for fantasy and sophistication.

By just abiding by a few rules, you can create an astounding display counter that can take your sales to the next level.