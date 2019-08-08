The Importance of Product Photography

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Product photography uses special techniques to show your products in a very attractive way to convince potential buyers to purchase your product. This is a very important step of both offline and online advertising for successful magazine ads, billboard, company websites, online ads, brochures, and catalogs especially when you are trying to sell your product directly to your customer. When a customer walks into a store there is a much higher chance they will buy a product if they see something they like. The same works for online store pages and ads. If a potential customer winds up on your site or on your ad if your product photography catches their attention they will stay to keep on browsing and maybe at the end even purchase a product. This is why product photography is essential if you want a successful business and product sales.

In every business, there are complicated trade-offs. You have to understand the pricing of product photography, then deciding on what you want to spend from your limited budget can be a difficult decision for your new business. There is no magic formula for a successful business and there are strategies that work for one business but might not work for you at all.

Let us look at all the reason why product photography is useful in this day and age

We know that product photography is very important, but just how important is it? There are a few surveys from random shoppers that will tell us how product photography has influenced their purchasing decisions. About 80% of the people on the surveys have responded that product photos were very influential when they were deciding to buy a product.

About 30% of online product returns are because the items look much more different than what the photos show. While it is important to get a good photo of your product, you should remember that the photo should represent your product accurately so you can save on money and time. No one wants unhappy customers and returned items. Even if you think you are showing your product in its best light possible, make sure the photos represent what you are actually selling.

