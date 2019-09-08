Tips for HVAC Care During the Fall

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Regular maintenance is of utmost importance if you want your HVAC system to perform to the best possible level. This is especially the case during the fall, where we are desperate for our cooling and heating systems to be at the peak of its powers. So without further ado, we’re going to give you useful maintenance tips for your HVAC system during this fall.

1. Keep The Vents Nice and Clean

Dust and debris can build up during the year, especially during the summers. So it’s because of this that you need to clean the vents when fall comes. Checking for dust and debris should be your top priority since even if 1/100th on an inch of dust or debris builds up it might cost you up to 10% of efficiency loss. Furthermore, a less efficient HVAC system racks up the utility bill.

2. Outdoor Maintenance

Keeping track of the outdoor unit is just as important as the one inside. During the fall, the falling leaves might end up inside your outdoor HVAC unit and cause a potential fire hazard. Apart from falling leaves, pollen, twigs, dust, and dirt are other things that can accumulate inside your HTVAC unit. Each and every single one of these can break down your cooling and heating system, which results in costly repairs. So make sure to have your outdoor system all nice and clean if you are to avoid paying for repairs.

3. Check The Thermostat

One way we can make sure that our cooling and heating system is not being overworked is to check the thermostat, according to Pezzelectric. Your HVAC system works properly if the thermostat displays accurate temperature readings and responds properly. In the case of a programmable thermostat, you should review the settings to make sure that they give out appropriate readings during the change of weather.

4. Check the Condensate Drain Line

Yet another factor that determines whether or not our cooling and heating system is operating up to scratch is the condensate drain line. A clog in the condensate drain line could be particularly bad for your HVAC system due to multiple reasons. If you have previous experience opening this part of the system, then simply pour a bleach solution and water it through the line to help prevent any unnecessary clogging or buildup. However, if you are absolutely positive that something is blocking the condensate drain line, then contact a specialist right away as dealing with this problem is easier said than done.

5. Make Sure to Perform Annual Maintenance

Making sure to check your HVAC system at least once annually will result in optimal working operations. Anything but this will result in a higher utility bill. If you’re not skilled enough on how to perform HVAC maintenance, then make sure to get in touch with a professional who knows. By scheduling annual maintenances, you are effectively extending the life of your cooling and heating system, keeping the utility bill low, and more. Our cooling and heating system is very important for us throughout the year, so make sure to have it clean at all times, and not just during the fall.