Tips for Moving with Dogs and Cats

Yes, moving can be a complicated and stressful process. You have to deal with all the paperwork, find a new home, say goodbye to everybody you love and of course, finish all the moving-related tasks. But, what about your four-legged furry friends? Moving them from their home can evoke feelings of anxiety, fear, and confusion. Because of that, you must do everything in your power to make this transition a stress-free one. Luckily, there are many tips and tricks for moving with dogs and cats and a lot of useful advice on how to be a god owner to your pet. So, if you are interested in how to move your pet easily, keep on reading.

Be Careful When Choosing Your Next Home

Before you buy your dream home and call experts such as bestcrosscountrymovers.com to relocate all your belongings, be sure that that new home is suitable for your pet’s needs as well. So, when checking the real estate market, avoid apartments as they are never suitable for cats and dogs. Try to find a house with a fenced yard instead. If you own a dog, you must also check the neighborhood you are moving to. Pay attention to aggressive dogs nearby. If those dogs are left unattended, you will have a lot of troubles. Then, look for parks or some other green areas nearby. You probably know how important those are when you have a dog. And, when it comes to cats, your job will be easier. Just make sure your new home has a lot of space where your cat can play freely.

Buying a house with a fenced yard is of key importance when moving with your pets.

Contact Your Vet As Soon As Possible

If you are moving out of the state, or even out of the city, it is crucial to visit your vet before the moving day. Be sure to get all the medical and vet records your cat or dog may have. These documents are necessary when crossing the border and transporting your pet. Moreover, you should get medical prescriptions for your pets as well as check whether they received all the necessary vaccines. It would also be a good idea to talk to your vet about this relocation. Maybe he or she can also recommend some good veterinarians in the area you are relocating to. Be sure not to leave this visit for the last minute. If your pet has not received some necessary vaccines or has some illnesses you were not aware of, you might not be able to relocate in time. It is really important to know when should you take your pet to the vet.

Keep Your Pet in A Quiet Area When Packing

If you have ever relocated to a new home, you probably know how noisy the whole process of packing can be. There will be a lot of sorting out, packing, loading the truck and not to mention a lot of people running around. All of this can stress out your pet. Thus, it would be best to keep your dog or cat away from all the action. Try to empty one room, and pack everything besides your pet’s bed, toys and bowls. Keep your pet in that room when packing the rest of your home. However, if this is not an option, you can also put your pet in a carrier or a kennel. Just make sure that the temperature is right and that there is enough food and water. Also, do not forget to check up on them regularly. This is also important because the pet can get in your way while packing and moving the furniture, and if not careful, both you and your pet can get injured.

Keep your pets in the quietest room possible while packing your home.

Stay With Your Pet When Relocating

This means that you should take your pet in your vehicle while relocating. Of course, if you are moving across the world and traveling by plane, this will not be possible. In that case, your pet must be in the cargo section of the plane. Make sure to choose the right size crate and that your pet is comfortable, has some blankets, food, and water when placed in a kennel. However, check with your airline company about the laws regarding pet transport. The rules tend to differ from company to company. Some airline companies may allow you to keep your smaller dog or a cat with you on a plane. And, if you are relocating by car, take your pet with you. Of course, you will have to adjust the car a little bit, but the ride will be fun and less stressful for your furry friend.

Do not let your pet out of the car when relocating. They might get scared and run away.

Do Things As Usual Once You Relocate

For many pets, keeping the same routine is important. If you change their living area and change their usual routine, you might really confuse and scare them. Thus, do everything in your power to keep things as they were. This means that you should first relocate all their things and try to replicate the area of your previous home as much as you can. Do not forget to bring their toys, balls, food, bowls, blankets or any other things they used to have and use. Then, stick to the same routine. If you had a walk with your dog every morning, do exactly the same once you relocate. If you played with your cat every night before bed, do not stop now. These routines can really help your pet adjust to their new home and environment.