When Should You Take Your Pet To The Vet?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Unfortunately for our pets, they can’t simply yell out whenever they aren’t feeling well. So one way out pet’s tells us that something’s wrong is by showing us signs of unnatural behavior.

There are many signs that our pets show us that tell us that our pet requires aid or a visit to the veterinarian. In this article, we are going to tell you when is the appropriate time to take your pet to the vet, so make sure to stick around as your pet might point out one of these signs.

1. It Refuses to Eat

Probably the most blatant sign that tells us something’s wrong with our beloved pet is when it refuses to eat the delicious food we gave it.

If our pets refuse to eat for more than 24 hours, then take it to the vet immediately. Other symptoms such as fatigue, refusal to drink water or any other fluids, and vomiting are also clear signs that our pet is not well and requires veterinarian help.

2. Extreme Thirst

Pets who eat dry foods drink more water than those who eat wet foods. If you notice your pet drinking higher amounts of water daily, then there might be a more serious problem involved. Lack of water leads towards dehydration problems, however, if our pets drink more water than they usually do then that might indicate kidney disease or diabetes.

3. Your Pet is Hiding

While our pets like to hide and be left alone or they simply hide to play games with us, if you notice that your pet constantly goes off into hiding, then it’s a bad sign.

Animals hide due to reasons of feeling unwell, especially if the animal has toilet issues. Furthermore, cats and dogs hide whenever they experience severe stress or if they are being attacked by fleas.

4. Aggression

Veterinarianalpharettaga.com has hit the nail on the head with this one. Namely, if our beloved companions suddenly become aggressive then those are clear signs that something is not right. Reasons as to why your pet has suddenly become aggressive might be due to pain, dental issues, injuries, infections, or arthritis. If your pet suddenly starts showing signs of aggression whenever you try and touch it, do understand that there are deeper problems that would require a visit to the vet.

5. Frequent Urinating

Never ignore the clear sign of unusual urine color or frequent urinating. This is especially the case if your dog or cat has multiple failed attempts to urinate.

One thing to understand is that old dogs and puppies go to the toilet more often. However, dogs and cats that urinate more often show clear behavior signs that something’s wrong. Problems associated with frequent urinating are kidney disease, diabetes, urinary infections, and others.

6. If Your Pets Licks Itself Too Much

Excess in self-cleaning in cats might point out serious health issues. One of the reasons as to why your cat or dog licks itself too much in the same area could be done to something problematic on the inside. If this is the case, then immediately take your pet to the veterinarian and have him examine the area in question. Another thing to point out is that cats often lick themselves whenever they experience hard anxiety of stress.