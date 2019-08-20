Tips for Plumber and Drain Services for Your Home

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you have a problem with a slow or leaky drain, there are numerous things you can do, but you may need to end up calling a plumber to get the job done and get your drains unclogged quickly. Of course, when you’re hiring a plumber for drain services they’ve got tools that you might not have, so depending on the severity and location of the clog you may need to hire one anyway. Here are some tips that can help you get your drains unclogged better and faster. As well as tips that will help your plumber (and even you) when it comes to clearing your drain.

Use Large Pipe Cleaners on Tub Drains

Believe it or not, rather than running a snake or pouring chemicals, you can try a heavy-duty pipe cleaner. It’s basically like the smaller ones you see at craft stores, but it will be a little bigger. They’re very handy for gathering clogs that are near your drains like hair and more. Make sure you can always have a secure grip on anything that you’re putting down your drain to avoid a further or worse clog.

Stop Flooding Drains with Chemicals

Many people’s first reaction to a clogged drain is to run out and get drain cleaner and clog removing chemicals. This is actually the worst thing you could do if you don’t know where the actual clog is. Another common mistake is that people will often put things like drain cleaner and bleach in their drains before or after. This is not only hazardous for your health, but also for your plumber. Anytime you mix any form of acid with chlorine, you can create hazardous “mustard gas” which can actually cause numerous health problems and be potentially fatal.

Why Hire a Plumber Instead?

According to Core Plumbing, San Diego, a top-quality plumber is licensed and has all of the tools as mentioned before, but they’re also insured and will have the experience necessary to get to the bottom of your drains themselves quickly and efficiently. Not only that, a drain cleaning service has to go through numerous training sessions in order to become a licensed plumber, and they will make the experience one of the best ones for you. Some plumbers offer cheaper rates than others, but you need to make sure it’s not because they have less experience. Some of the best plumbers might charge a little more per hour, but you’ll usually get the job done twice as fast.

Conclusion

With problems such as these, you want to find professionals who are fitting for the job. Although you might pay up, but at least you can rest assured that everything will be done properly.