My First University for Toddlers

2k kids are able to use and understand technology at an early age. They know how to operate smartphones and tablets correctly and get into their favorite apps before they even learn to speak. So to make your li’l ones busy brain productively occupied, we have come up with an Educational “My First University app” which is a complete package child-safe content and fun-filled learning game. A comprehensive learning package designed to supplement a traditional education from 6 months through preschool.

This app is free to download with in-app purchases and is full of games, activities, and videos which help your child’s brain development. It includes math concepts through number tracing, counting objects and problem-solving.

Has a language activity which helps kids learn the relationships between the letters of written language and the sounds of spoken language. Toddlers are taught, for example, that the letter b represents the sound /b/, and that it is the first letter in words such as bubbles, ball, and baby. This app for kids helps practice with basic phonics skills, including recognizing the letters of the alphabet, alphabet matching, and world-building.

Comprises coloring activities too, your toddlers will find many coloring pages to color. These coloring games are fun-filled and help your children develop important skills on color concepts, eye-hand coordination that forms their foundation for early learning success.

Adding to the fun, it has general knowledge games on a variety of topics like science, social sciences, animals and more through great puzzles and quizzes.

Watch your kid’s learning experience after completing any activity, whether singing along a rhyme or finishing a puzzle. Overall, My First University app is both educational and entertaining. Not only are your kids going to learn new things but they will also have fun while doing it. With your supervision.

My First University can be counted in your guilt-free screen-time quota, and help your child learn, as well as develop their motor skills and problem-solving. Best of all it’s available on iOS, and Android. Basically, if you’ve got an internet connection and a device, you can log your child in to pick up where they left off.