Top Tips for Preparing to Install Your Gym

There are several factors to consider if you are looking to create your gym or wish to expand an existing gym setup. You will need to consider elements such as branding, equipment, and space, to name just a few. Proper preparation is key to saving you money, maximizing your time and effort, and creating a gym that offers the dream solution for you and your customers.

PowerGym Fitness is a provider of high-quality commercial gym equipment across the world. As well as selling equipment, they also offer professional gyms support and advice in setting up their spaces. In this article, PowerGym will provide some of the best tips and considerations to consider when preparing for your gym installation.

Identify Your Branding

First thing’s first, make sure you have a clear picture of what your brand’s design consists of. Every successful business has a consistent style that represents who they are. Colors, fonts, logos, imagery, tone, and so on all combine to make your brand unique. Customers should be able to recognize your brand based on these elements. If you have not yet created a brand style guide, make this your first objective. Your brand elements are essential for everything else that follows. Aim to design your gym environment and equipment to incorporate all of these elements. For example, the colors of your equipment should match those of your brand as opposed to inconsistent and irrelevant colors. Similarly, the brand’s logo should always be present around the gym space.

Consider the Space

The space required for your facility will depend on your business goals. High-end national chains like PureGym and Anytime Fitness are hugely popular and capable of permitting access to hundreds of members at any one time. Smaller local gyms, however, are tailored to much smaller groups of people. Carefully select a site not too big or expensive for your business while also avoiding a limited capacity. Ideally, if possible, leave yourself the option of expansion further down the road. Another question to ask yourself is, how many rooms and levels do you require? Any basic gym would consist of at least one room filled with equipment. Make sure that you take into account how much space the equipment will take up and whether there’s enough room for customers to walk around. No one likes to work out in a confined area too close to others! More advanced gyms will have several rooms dedicated to different types of exercises, and even possibly private sections for classes and personal trainer sessions. You may also require facilities for changing rooms, toilets, and showers.

Install Suitable Flooring

It isn’t sufficient enough to fill out your gym space with equipment. There is specialist gym flooring available that you should aim to install first and foremost. There are several benefits to installing gym flooring. First of all, it is made of a material that enhances the customer experience. It prevents gym members from slipping, and the texture is not uncomfortable should someone come into contact with it. Another critical benefit of gym flooring is its’ durability. The flooring can withstand the heavy usage of members walking on it daily and protect them from damage such as water spills. With several people using heavy equipment and engaging in intense workouts, the gym can be noisy. Gym flooring will often consist of material that dampens impact and noise levels should equipment drop to the floor.

Select the Equipment

Now we get to the good stuff, choosing your gym equipment! Selecting the equipment is an exciting part of the gym installation process and is a sign that your dream setup is close to reality. However, that doesn’t mean this is a simple step. Your customers are relying on you to provide equipment that will help them work towards their fitness goals. Equipment comes in many shapes and sizes. Some are used for cardiovascular exercises, while others will help users build strength. Finding the right balance can be tricky. We recommend gauging a clear indication of what your customers will desire and make smart purchase decisions within your budget. When you know what type of equipment you require, it’s time to research the specific products. Make sure that you keep your options open, choose reputable brands, and spend your money wisely. The equipment should last for a long time and be easily repaired and maintained. Many products may come loaded with advanced features that you don’t require, so be sure to purchase what you and your customers will find useful.

Budget Your Finances

Of course, it should go without saying that managing your finances is extremely important in running a successful gym. After all, this is a business opportunity. It’s not uncommon for gym enthusiasts to set up their gym as a hobby, only to realize that they lack business acumen. At every stage of preparing for a gym installation, you should aim to work within a sensible budget. You want to avoid putting more money in one area if it would be better spent elsewhere. The worse scenario would be bankrupting yourself before you even have the chance to open your doors to members. If you require assistance, we would advise you to reach out to a professional business specializing in the area. They can offer information and guide you towards practical solutions that will help you to maximize your revenue.