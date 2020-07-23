Helpful Tips For Sending Your Child To Daycare

Dropping off your little one at a daycare or preschool for the first time is an emotionally devastating experience. The first day can be heart-wrenching for both mother and child alike.

The emotional rollercoaster attached to this experience is a normal phenomenon that every mother and child will probably experience. But the good news is that the overwhelming feelings will eventually lessen and lead to growth and rewards later in life.

You were the first care-giver your child encountered. For this reason, the bond you and your toddler have built through the few years is about to be tested.

In addition to this, you will see that your regular routine with your child is about to evolve. Although it will be tough, dropping your child off at a daycare can be a vital turning point in both you and your child’s development. And this post will help you through the process.

Here are a few tips you need to know for sending your child to daycare:

TIP 1: Finding A Daycare Program

Finding the right preschool or daycare like senecavillagemontessori.com is the first task you will want to tackle. Immediately you make your decision regarding the daycare that you want your child to attend. It’s important to figure out what is important to you in order to make the right decision.

The next line of action is to communicate with the daycare center. Take a look at what the daily schedule at the school is and ask if you can visit to check it out. You may even want to bring your child along to see the facility. This will help make the transition easier for you both.

TIP 2: This Too Shall Pass

This is a difficult and emotionally agonizing time for mothers to go through, but realizing that this too shall pass is key to dealing appropriately. Leaving your child for another to care for could be very traumatic. However, inspiring individuality is important for any child to properly grow into adolescence.

By accepting your feelings and knowing that you will get through them, you can move forward in a positive way. In addition, as you adapt to the new schedule, your feelings and emotions will eventually calm. Go above and beyond to let your child know that attending daycare is a tremendous step in boosting your child’s confidence and all will be fine in the end.

TIP 3: Structure Your Schedule Appropriately

Part of planning for your child’s daycare attendance is ensuring your schedule is structured properly. You will want to arrange for both pickup and dropoff of your child if you are not going to do this on your own.

A beloved parent, sibling or inlaw can often do this for you. In addition, many preschools have a bus that will pickup your child before school and drop him or her off at the end of the day. Scheduling your time appropriately is key to a happy experience for both you and your child.

TIP 4: Do A Self Evaluation Of Emotions

You will surely be feeling turmoil of emotions within you when your child begins to attend daycare. Nevertheless, do not let these emotions take over. As a parent, your job is to provide a stable environment for your child. Recognize that your feelings are normal but communicate stability so your child feels safe!

TIP 5: Practice Partial Attendance

Some daycares allow partial attendance. They do this to allow children to adjust to the new environment before starting fully.

If the daycare of your choice allows this you should certainly take advantage! Work to plan a program for your child’s easy transition into the preschool and you will see an easier transition with positive results.

TIP 6: Make A Few Visits

Make an effort to visit the daycare with your child as many times as you can. Visiting the preschool will help you to properly gauge the environment, staff, activities and happiness of the students.

Most preschools and daycares will allow parents to stop by. If they do not, you should move on to the next one and consider it a big red flag!

TIP 7: Get Your Child To Play With Peers

Get your child involved with peers to stimulate proper socialization. You can mingle with parents and schedule play dates or talk to your little one about his or her friends. After school activities can also help your little one feel comfortable and confident around peers. This will be a great turning point for the development of your child.

TIP 8: Bring Your Toddler’s Favorite Toy Or Blankie

Allowing your child to bring his or her favorite toy or blanket is a really helpful tip. Your child will find comfort in having one of his or her favorite toys to bring along to school. Just be sure you have another of the same toy at home in case your child forget the toy at daycare!

Conculsion

We hope that this post has provided some important tips for sending your child to a daycare. We wish you and your child a happy start to preschool!