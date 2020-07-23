6 Most Common Myths About Wearing Wigs

The trend of wearing wigs in the world is extremely popular. And while wigs used to be of poor quality, today they are made to perfection. Although they were most often reserved for leukemia-stricken women and men as well as patients who lost their hair due to other illnesses, today they are worn by many, either out of necessity or personal pleasure. Their bad reputation stems from the opinion of fans of a completely natural look, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying to experiment with your look. Just pay attention to your favorite Hollywood stars, with whom this trend is becoming more and more popular, and who have no problem showing up eith their fake hair on the red carpet. Whether you have a problem with natural hair loss, suffer from some disease, or just want to try a new hairstyle, this can be a very interesting choice.

Many myths compromise the wearing of these accessories and prevent women from daring to make such changes. Despite modern times and revolutionary industry, numerous misconceptions still circulate around – starting from the fact that they look false to the opinion that even with the slightest breath of wind they would fall out of your head. In order not to continue to believe in such and similar theories, we bring you common myths and reveal to you whether they are real facts or just fiction.

1. Only for sick and old people

The fact is that they are most needed by people suffering from a disease that involves hair loss. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people today who suffer from cancer or leukemia, and this is the perfect way and solution that helps them make saying goodbye to their natural hair an easier process.

Also, it often happens to older ladies that they have to replace their beautiful hairstyles with artificial ones because age dictates the rules. Still, one shouldn’t be ashamed to wear fake hair. Don’t let these facts discourage you and feel free to experiment with your appearance. This can be a great way to try a hairstyle for a short time if you don’t want to get a short haircut and you would like to see how it would suit you or if your hair grows very slowly… Well, basically, on so many occasions.

2. Hot and itchy

If the very thought of an artificial hairstyle makes your neck and a head start to itch, don’t worry, it’s not as irritating as it looks. Earlier, we could have expected such a reaction on the head, but today the technique of making is quite advanced compared to the previous ones as experts are trying to find the best material that wouldn’t irritate the scalp.

The high-quality breathable fabrics from which it’s made, provide cooling and a great feeling throughout the day. Besides, it looks natural and no one will suspect that you were born with it. However, you must consider the quality of the purchase and choose a reliable manufacturer. Unice.com advises you to pay attention to all the different factors such as texture, color, price, or the type of hair you want.

3. They fall easily

Yes, we’re sure you’ve watched those movie scenes where a comic man introduces himself as a woman and then the wind blows and everyone finds out the truth. It was very funny to you, but you don’t want a scene like this to become your real experience. Stop thinking like that, but better look for a good hairdresser.

Their skill will determine whether your artificial hairstyle will end up on the floor or stay on your head. Proper placement implies sufficient attachment, but without being too loose or too tight. Under these conditions, it should never fall.

For a little extra security, you can use a gel strip, a button, or some other accessory, and you can always turn to experts for advice.

4. Everyone will realize that you’re wearing them

This is certainly one of the greatest fears and myths. At the same time one of the biggest untruths.

Find some celebrities on the internet for whom you know they’re wearing a wig. Then compare their appearance when they come to a premiere or shoot a show and paparazzi photos from going shopping. Do you notice any difference?

This is because their production has advanced so much that they no longer look fake but are often glamorous and enchanting. The completely healthy look taken care of by the designers will prevent attracting disgusted looks, and instead, people will be delighted by perfectly styled hair.

5. Difficult to maintain

Anything you try for the first time comes with some maintenance instructions to follow. We know this can seem like a big challenge when it comes to wigs, but it’s not as difficult as it seems.

With proper practice and the instructions you get from your stylist, you can become very skilled at it over time. Some of the most common tips are to have two or three wigs so that you can ‘rotate’ their use, and therefore wash them less often so that they don’t lose their shine. Investing in high-quality maintenance products is always a good idea. Avoid using a hair straightener or curler and don’t shower or sleep with it.

6. Stuck with just one hairstyle

It all depends on your creativity and that’s the only truth. You can learn design tricks to help make your wig special and unique every time. That way, you’ll be able to transform it into some of the most popular styles.

If you plan to use heating tools, be sure to pay attention to the material, which must be resistant to high temperatures. This will prevent them from melting.

Another idea involves buying several different wigs of different shapes and so you could always show up with a new hairstyle that takes your breath away. Many of them are made to look completely natural and can be styled identically to natural hair nowadays.

As you can see, everything that you firmly believed in and that prevented you from making changes turned out to be a myth and a delusion. Don’t be one of those women who will regret in 15 or 20 years that time has flown by and they haven’t tried a different look but have remained trapped in old habits. Dare to be different and don’t be afraid of change – you will thank yourself later!