6 Different Types of Ketogenic Diets

It’s quite rare to find someone who doesn’t like to be in shape, but the thing is, people don’t have enough knowledge to achieve this on their own, so they often go “all-in” with many different types of diets that they find on the internet. Is this the right way to do things? Not at all. Do we have a bit of better advice? Yes.

If you’re even remotely familiar with the process of losing weight, you probably know that there’s something called a “Keto Diet”. It’s a special “style” of eating that became very popular amongst fitness influencers, especially in 2020. For some reason, people like to overcomplicate things when it comes to this type of diet, but today we’ll make sure to explain everything so that even the beginners can understand it all.

If the terms HPKD, TKD, CKD, CRKD, VLCKD, and WFKD don’t mean anything to you yet, that will change by the end of this article. Before we begin, you need to note that everything that happens in our body happens for a reason, and although you might be unaware of it, most of those changes happen because of your eating and lifestyle habits. Thanks to science and the internet, we can learn all of the secrets in just a few minutes, so let’s end this intro right here and take a look at what you should know.

1. High Protein Ketogenic Diet (HPKD)

Being in ketosis is something that can be achieved by simply following any type of a keto-diet, and after the body adapts to using fats instead of carbs as a power source, you’re basically in the state of ketosis. It’s not recommended for everyone to do this, but for some people, it can be pretty life-changing.

The HPKD version of this style of consuming food is usually meant for those who have very intense training sessions and need a lot of protein to recover. We’re already quite familiar with the fact that protein is required for our muscles to grow and re-build, even if we’re an “average person” who doesn’t exercise on the regularly. HPKD means eating sixty percent fat, thirty-five percent protein, and only five percent carbs.

2. Targeted Ketogenic Diet (TKD)

TKD is even more specialized and built around the fact that you’re an individual who trains hard and quite often. TKD requires you to consume those few grams of carbs very shortly before and after training. According to some studies and the common belief of pro-keto influencers, consuming your carbs around your physical activity sessions will make your body process them a lot easier.

3. Cyclical Ketogenic Diet (CKD)

Cycling carbohydrates is an advanced but well-known method that’s used by those who are more serious about bodybuilding and eating properly for the maximum results. For a cyclical keto-diet to be effective, you’ll need to have at least five days of being in the ketosis state and then eating carbohydrates for the remaining two days. If you don’t know how to do this meal-wise, you can take a look at these meal-replacement shakes from Latestfuels.com. Once you get the hang of it, it becomes pretty easy to do. All you have to do is let your body adapt to this way of eating and you’re good to go.

4. Calorie-Restricted Ketogenic Diet (CRKD)

Nothing too complicated happens when you’re on the CRKD version of keto. You just eat a restricted amount of calories but you’re eating very nutritious foods. This is very useful for those who want to lose weight healthily and without risking any potential health issues. Some people cut out entire food groups upon deciding that they want to lose weight, and this shocks the body and can cause some health problems or anemia. By restricting your calories but eating nutritious food, you’re avoiding all the possible issues of sudden weight-loss, making the entire process much healthier.

5. Very-low-carb Ketogenic Diet (VLCKD)

This is the most basic form of a keto-diet. The entire point of being in the state of ketosis is not consuming carbs, and that’s exactly what the VLCKD version tells you to do. Usually, when people say “a regular keto-diet”, they refer to the VLCKD version. Please note that this is probably the strictest one when it comes to the complete elimination of carbohydrates from your diet, so make sure that you speak with your doctor before attempting to do it. It will for sure put your body in the state of ketosis for the longest time. Eating zero carbs has many benefits but can also shock your body or make you experience some side-effects such as being tired constantly. This is why we said that it’s not for everyone, so getting a professional opinion from your doctor will be very valuable.

6. Well-Formulated Ketogenic Diet (WFKD)

Last but not least, WFKD is something that a keto-professional will have to craft for specifically for you. Every person has a different amount of macros and calories that they need to consume for their own specific goals. A well-formulated ketogenic diet has the goal of allowing you to reach the state of ketosis in the fastest and easiest way possible by giving your body the exact macros it needs to achieve that. It’s not very easy for a beginner with no previous knowledge about nutrition to craft something like this.

Conclusion

In the world of health and fitness, there’s a term that’s often thrown around, and that term is “ketosis”, or the phrase “being in ketosis”. This might be quite confusing for someone who is just getting into the world of exercising and eating right, so we gave our best to explain what exactly it means for your body to be in a state of ketosis.

If after reading this article you feel motivated to try this type of a diet, we’re more than happy to know that our article encouraged you to try it. Please note that before doing any significant lifestyle or diet change, it’s recommended that you talk with your doctor. We wish you a long and happy life.