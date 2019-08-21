Tips on choosing a water heater

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

No one likes taking a shower with cold water or paying those expensive utility bills. Unfortunately, water heaters can be expensive, unless you purchase a good brand that has great energy efficiency among other advanced features. With this in mind, choosing the right water heater for you and your home is important. Storage tank types of water heaters are usually the most preferred type of heater, which comes with an insulated tank that stores or heats water when necessary. You can find a lot of models for this unit such as natural gas, liquid propane, and electric. If you want to save on your electricity bills, then natural gas or liquid propane water heaters are the economical options since they consume much less energy than the electric ones.

Newer models of gas water heaters feature an electronic gas valve, which results in quicker hot water recovery and better temperature control. They also have LED indicators that provide you with feedback on the unit’s operating status. However, electric water heaters have an advanced feature which prevents the water heater’s components from easily burning out when there is no water supply around it.

What to look for when buying water heaters

As you browse around the internet for water heater ratings and reviews, you will come across a lot of brands that claim they are the best. However, the extra cost may be pointless since a lot of the water heater’s advanced features might be useless for you. Unless you have a big budget, then go for it. If you want to save money without losing out on quality, it is crucial that you look for a water heater with basic features that are right for your needs. We have listed the most important factors you need to consider when buying a water heater for your home.

Storage size

A small storage-tank water heater is good for supplying hot water to outbuilding, shops or garages. These units can store between 3 and 20 gallons of water. You can also find a miniature unit that can supply just the right amount of hot water to areas that are located farther from your main water heater.

Unit recovery rate

As you compare all the different brands of water heaters, make sure to check their recovery rate or the amount of water they can heat per hour. If you need a larger supply of hot water for your home or you want to heat water as fast as possible, then make sure to get a unit with a higher recovery rate.

Go for water heaters with energy-efficient features

Units with high EF or Energy Factor ratings are more efficient to use, even though they may cost more than those with lower EF rating. While water heaters with this EF rating may be expensive, you will eventually pay off the extra amount of money since they consume a lot less energy. So, compare all these important factors when shopping for your next water heater to find a good product that is right for you and your home’s needs.