10 Tips And Tricks For Refreshing Your Living Room Décor

It often happens that after some time you start feeling uncomfortable in your living area. The fact is that changing the whole house or apartment in most cases is not possible. It’s why we choose to redecorate. To enrich the space with new energy. At times, simple repositioning of a few key elements, such as the sofa, can do the trick, but there are also times when something needs to change.

Things don’t have to seem old for the need for change to appear, sometimes after the redesign of the living room, the result looks unfinished. In such situations, a small detail is usually enough to completely change the look of the room and complete the overall impression.

So, here are some tips and tricks on how you can refresh the décor in your living room.

1. Add elements of different style

Mixing interior decoration elements can result in completely new energy inside your living area. Of course, you won’t mix something unmixable, but just a couple of décor elements does the trick. For example, if you’re going for the modern minimalist living room, adding some Japanese décor elements will guarantee to give the room a whole new dimension. For inspiration visit ikhrymt.com.

2. Buy a new carpet

Maybe you already have a part of the living room where you keep the carpet, or maybe you prefer to keep the floors visible. In any case, a new carpet can really refresh the space and give it a new dimension. The carpet creates a feeling of warmth, and if you are not a fan of large carpets, you can put a couple of smaller ones. If they are in color, space will flourish. Adding carpets gives various options for experimenting with the room.

3. Add a bunch of pillows

One trick that will refresh the living room in the blink of an eye, and doesn’t even cost much is hidden in the pillows. Experiment with sizes, they can be smaller and larger, solid and colorful, made of silk or whatever material you like. You can put them on a three-seater, two-seater, armchair… In an instant, they raise the space and make it warm and pleasant to live in. They have a note of romance in them, and if that seems too much to you, choose more neutral colors and materials. Buying different pillowcases gives you a chance to freshen the space every time you change them. Not to mention the feeling of comfort, when you’re surrounded by a bunch of pillows.

4. Create a memory gallery

Photos are a great reminder of the memories we have. If you already have one or two photos in the living room, place them on the same wall, and then go choose the new ones you can place, to complete your memory gallery. If you don’t like photos, some other pictures could do. They don’t have to be expensive, you can also choose posters that you like, then frame them and put them all on one wall. This way you will create a real small art gallery in your home, which will absolutely change the atmosphere into a more elegant, pleasant, and warm one.

5. Get a new coffee table, or even better – make one

Tired of the same old coffee table in your living room? You can buy a new one because the coffee table greatly affects the appearance of the living room. If you don’t have money for a new one at the moment, change the look of the old one or search for DIY ideas to make a new one. Turn yourself into a creative artist, paint it, take something away, add something… Let your imagination run wild and thus contribute to the new look of your living room with your ability.

6. Change the wall colors

Wall colors affect the mood. Depending on what mod you want to provoke in people, you choose the color accordingly. So, when you change the paint on your walls, you’ll achieve a change in the overall atmosphere. Decoration elements can stay the same.

7. Repaint one wall

If you are not sure what your room would look like if you completely change wall colors, paint only one wall. With this simple trick, you will change the focal point of the room and refresh its appearance, without changing its overall design. Bold colors will create a strong contrast, while warmer shades (compared to the existing color of the walls) are ideal for a more subtle change. This is also something you can do yourself.

8. Change the chair covers

Another way to bring color into the living room without spoiling the existing design is the new chair covers. It also comes cheaper than buying a whole new set. New covers can be just that small change that will complete the look of the entire room. When choosing a fabric, choose light or flashy shades that deviate from the tones that dominate the room. Patterns are also a good idea – from floral to abstract motifs.

9. Bring nature into the area

Not only will decorative plants and flowers refresh the living room, but they will also bring color to the interior in a natural way. The most common choices are plants in different shades of green, or brightly colored flowers. If you are not skilled in growing plants, ask a nearby florist which species are not difficult to care for.

10. The floor can serve as a decorative element, too

When redecorating a living room and changing the wall colors, many completely forget about the floor. We already wrote how a colorful carpet or a few rugs with embroidered motifs can be just the missing link for all the elements in the room to merge into a cohesive whole. However, floors can be repainted too, and depending on what kind of floor it is, you can play with shapes and paint it in more shades than one.

For a room to get a fresh vibe, all you need is good will, time, and a little creativity.