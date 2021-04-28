5 Electrical Projects You Can Easily DIY

How much design and technology connect people is especially evident in an age of social isolation. And because of the time we spend at home, the focus on creativity has come from the so-called “Do It Yourself” or do-it-yourself approach – in all aspects of life. These are, of course, kind of amateur interventions, methods of building, modifying, or repairing without the direct help of experts or professionals.

Corona made us change our lifestyle and slow down a bit with certain activities. This virus has limited our movement and socializing, leaving us a lot of time for ourselves. Still, after three days of lying down and watching movies, we realize it’s time to get started. Fortunately, spring has arrived, so we can go out and do physical activities, walk the dog and enjoy waking up to spring. Yes, we can do anything, but what about rainy days, those when we can’t get out of the house, but we still feel that we have an incredible amount of energy that we have to focus on something? Well, the good news is that with a little effort and tools, you can design a number of projects yourself. DIY projects have become very popular today, whether it’s furniture restoration, pallet beds, wall decorations, or, if you’re a fan of electronics, maybe you can come up with an innovation or just make something that will make your life easier. Who knows, maybe you will wipe Nikola Tesla inside you!

1. Manual power generator

Today, generating your own electricity is not such an unusual thing. That is why it is not surprising that many create them themselves. Of course, for this, you will need certain material and special knowledge in the field of electrical engineering. If you have it, then why not give it a try?

2. Entertain your children

If you have children, a surplus of LED lights, batteries, styrofoam, cardboard, and other various materials, you can have fun together making various shapes. Imagine a spider made of wire, a clamp, and LED lights connected to a battery. Pretty cool, isn’t it?

3. Electric Paint Lamp Kit

On the Internet, you can find instructions for creating various projects that will benefit you, but also fill your free time. This is one such project. You can even order all the material to make, and it’s up to you to deal with the installation.

4. You can change the bulb

This is something that everyone can do and why they don’t need special knowledge. All you need is access to a light bulb that you will gently turn over and put in a new one. In addition, there are many other things you can do yourself, such as replacing an outlet or light switch. Why not replace the old classic switch with one that has a built-in potentiometer so you can turn up or down the light yourself?

However, you should not be misled that you can do everything yourself, because there are still many things you need to leave to electricians. It is always useful to read more about it. That’s why they exist, isn’t it?

5. Chandelier

This is one of the projects that women will like. It is very simple, and it will complete the look of each room. All you need is a balloon, wool in any color, and glue. Inflate the balloon, cross the wool around it in different directions. Then apply glue all over the balloon and wool (you can use flour and water instead of glue). Let it dry. then pierce the balloon, make a hole in the shape left by the wool. The hole should be so big that you can pass the bulb through it. And – the chandelier is done!

There are countless DIY ideas and options that can be tried, and they are very simple. Instead of spending money to buy decorations and other things that decorate a part of our room, we can find a creative person in ourselves and try to make something out of the most ordinary things we use every day. In addition to saving our precious money, we will feel proud of ourselves and our invention. To get inspiration and ideas more easily, take a look at what our photo gallery has to offer. Some DIY ideas can also be a very lucrative business, as handmade always has a special value.

How to awaken your creativity?

Some people are born with the ability to do whatever they want, and yet for most of us, even the simplest DIY projects are too complicated a mission. Luckily, there are a bunch of blogs on the internet that explain in detail how to do just about anything you can think of. They generously share the necessary steps you have to take and draw attention to the little secrets of skilled craftsmen.

If you are one of those people who does not want to throw anything away, you are certainly looking for “do it yourself” projects that will give a new shine to old things. You don’t necessarily have to be environmentally conscious to know that recycling, or reusing plastic or cardboard, is a good idea. We researched the internet and found great home decorating ideas using the creative stuff you intended to throw away. Next time you think about throwing, take another look at these tips.

Final thoughts

In any case, if these are more serious projects, especially those that can be extremely dangerous if you are not sure what you are doing, it is better to leave the job to someone with a specialty. Sometimes it is better to spend a few dollars, without knowing that you are sure and that the job is done well and with quality.