What Are the Things Which Should Be Used in an Office Canteen?

A canteen is a very important element of any business organization. Many businesses often tend to undermine its importance only later to find out how such avoidance can be harmful. A canteen area is a place where the employees of an organization can have lunch together. A well maintained canteen area means that the employees will be able to spend their break properly. This ultimately helps them to be more productive and efficient.

Most of the work breaks are spent in canteen areas. There are many reasons why such areas can be so essential. For example, it helps in enhancing the productivity, creativity and mental well-being of an employee. Thus, if an employee performs better, the company performs better.

This is why businesses are recommended to establish high quality canteens which have all the essentials within it. From having the right kitchen equipment to maintaining the perfect seating area, canteen needs to be fully functional in all respects.

This article will guide you about the right things that should be used in an office canteen. Having the following things will ensure that the employees are served in the right manner.

1. Furniture

Canteen is not only about food and snacks. It also entails other important elements such as the chairs, tables and the furniture in general. Therefore, it is essential that the canteen maintains proper furniture in their space. This will ensure that the employees are able to able to sit and enjoy their meal comfortably. Furthermore, it also gives a positive impression of the business. Thus, each and every canteen should ensure that the right furniture is placed in the right manner.

2. Juicers

Some canteens tend to undermine the importance of juicers. Juicers are equipment which are used to make fresh juices out of fruits, dry fruits and vegetables. The reason why canteens must have juicers is that juices are ideal sources of refreshment. For instance, an employee who is having a bad or tough day at office may drink refreshing juices to get more energy. Canteens must have juicers with them which will automatically create a demand for juices in the office.

3. Commercial refrigerators

It is essential to have commercial refrigerators in the office’s canteen. Many professional kitchens and large scale food services use this equipment. These are essentially used for refrigeration of food items which include a variety of things. Although you may prefer using non-commercial models, the commercial ones are much more advantageous in terms of durability and functionality. Commercial options are much more energy efficient, long lasting, spacious and even comes with better warranties. This is why all canteens must have commercial refrigerators.

4. Water dispensers

One of the unique selling points any canteen can have is to provide free water. Although this may sound a costly option, it will only tend to increase footfall in your canteen. Water is normally sold in canteens. However, water dispensers may be installed for everyone’s usage. In fact, it has now in trend to install water dispensers. Depending upon the size of canteen area, you may place such dispensers in different corners. This will provide the office employees with free access to water.

5. Vending machines

Vending machines must be installed in office canteens given the trend in this day and age. It is basically a machine with an automated mechanism which provides different items to the customers such as beverages, snacks and even cigarettes. The said items are provided after the customer inserts a card, coin or cash into the machine. This essentially automates the purchasing process and reduces the burden on the canteen. Thus, a number of vending machines can be installed in the office for employees to purchase different items.

6. Television screens

This is mostly undermined by a lot of offices. Statistically, any corporate office gives a one hour break to their employees in which they may choose to do whatever they want to. Most of them spend the break eating lunch. However, this can be accompanies by television screens on which they can watch something they love. This can be a football match or current affairs, or anything for that matter. Therefore, canteens are recommended to install television screens for their employees so that they could spend the time in a more entertaining manner.

How to make the canteen a better place?

As mentioned above, canteen can play a critically important role in any office. It ultimately helps a company to generate better revenues. Thus, offices should know about different ways in which canteens can be made into a better place. Following are some ways listed.

Ensure that the canteen space is utilized in the most constructive manner. There should be comfortable seating for the employees so that they could eat in the coziest manner. this ensures that their breaks are spent properly so that they could resume work in a more productive manner.

As provided above, having something to watch in the canteen can be beneficial in all respects. Make sure the canteen space is developed such that there are screens all over the room. This will create a more productive vibe.

Decoration of the canteen area matters a lot. The colors that you put will have a direct impact on what the employees think and how they perform. For example, greener shades can be used in order to have a more relaxed vibe. On the other hand, shades of yellow ensure that there is more energy in the room. Blue paint in the canteen area will give a calm effect. Thus, make sure the decoration is done keeping in mind different impacts each color can have.

The bottom line

Canteen is a very important area of any office. Thus, it is important to develop it in such a manner and thereafter, maintain it. Accordingly, you should also have the abovementioned items in the office canteen for its better functionality.