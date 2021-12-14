Top 6 Best Views in Miami

Miami. It is known to be a very fun city for some and a place where business, pleasure, and the beach can all come together. In 2018, as many as 16.5 million people visited the city overnight.

With that in mind, people want to make the best of their time visiting this destination city, and one thing that people look for is views. This can be of the Miami skyline, beachfront views, and more.

But, where are the best views in Miami? These are six views around the city that we would recommend.

1. Rusty Pelican

This is a seafood restaurant that is located in Key Biscayne that offers fantastic views of the city’s skyline. The restaurant is right along the water, and it can be a good view both day and night due to the lighting of the city skyline across the water.

For those of you coming around the holidays, this place does offer Christmas brunch and dinner specials, so you can have special events here.

While taking in the view, you can enjoy some food from the sea, such as Chilean Sea Bass or a Whole Local Snapper. It is just one of many seafood restaurants around Miami, but the scenery creates a delightful atmosphere.

2. Brickell Key

This is a man-made island located right by downtown Miami; to get to, you need to take Brickell Ave to Carlos Arboleya Blvd., which eventually becomes Brickell Key Drive.

Then, you will have several condominiums and hotels on the island that dominate the small area’s landscape. However, there is also a small park at the end of the island that offers scenic waterfront views.

Some hotels and condos on the island have pools that you can swim in that are also right by the ocean water, so you can get a great view of that from the edge of the pool as well. Depending on what part you go to, you can feel like you have your own private island while being just a short drive from downtown.

3. Perez Art Museum Miami Terrace

The next place on this list is a museum that is part of the Museum Park located in downtown Miami on the other side of the MacArthur Causeway. It is known as one of the best cultural spots in the city, and the museum primarily has displays of art from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Some not from around here may be asking how a museum can offer one of the best views of the city? The answer is because of its location within the city.

Since it is located on the opposite side of the Causeway from Miami Beach, it can provide a great view of the skyline from an outsider’s perspective. Also, the area is surrounded by a park and a pavilion where you can walk around freely to take in the city view.

4. Area 31

For those of you looking for a rooftop location for views and atmosphere in Miami, you are not likely to find a better option than Area 31. The rooftop restaurant and lounge are located within the EPIC Hotel and provide seafood dishes for you to enjoy while being able to grab a drink and take in the view day or night.

It is in the Brickell neighborhood, and because it is in the middle of several skyscrapers, you can view others lit up at night from a close distance and can feel like you are right next to the action. Best of all, because Miami has pretty good weather throughout the year, this type of restaurant and lounge would never have an off-season.

5. Vizcaya Museum

Another museum on this list, with this one being located in south Miami by Brickell Ave and the Rickenbacker Causeway. You can take in a cultural experience, explore the gardens around that museum, and also get a great view of the city before and after you visit the museum.

With just the museum by itself, it is a place that has beautiful architecture and well-maintained gardens, but with the view looking straight out to the Atlantic Ocean with that, it makes it not only a great place to take a variety of photos but to have a memorable day trip within Miami.

6. Lighthouse at Bill Baggs State Park

Last but not least, you have the Lighthouse at Bill Baggs State Park.

This takes a little more effort to get to than the other views on this list because of the fact that it is about 30 minutes from The Bentley Hotel South Beach, which is at the southern end of South Beach. Plus, this state park is on its own secluded island that is not on the mainland of the city, so you would need to take the Rickenbacker Causeway to get in and out of the location.

However, once you get there, the views are impeccable, with the 95-foot lighthouse that was built in 1825 right behind it. Plus, you have the freedom to do other water activities such as swimming or kayaking or even take a hike around the state park to take in the scenery.

In other words, it may take more effort to get to this view, but once you do get there, you will have the most flexibility to enjoy the experience the way that you want to.

Find Out More About the Best Views in Miami

These are just six of the best views in Miami that can make your time in the city one that you will not forget. However, there are many more places within the city that you can take in a good view, but you have to get here first to experience all of those.

Are you ready to stay in Miami?