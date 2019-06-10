Top 10 Hydrating Foundation Formulas for Dry Skin

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

All of you ladies with dry skin must know that summer means drought for your face, right? And you probably know that all the tips and tricks come down to one rule only: hydrating, hydrating, hydrating. While drinking a lot of water is a must, it is essential that you provide enough on-skin moisture. Take a look at our suggestions and just keep glowing.

1. Revlon ColorStay Liquid Foundation For Normal/Dry Skin

($9.98 – 23% off)

If you are on the lookout for an every-day solution for dryness, then this Revlon foundation might be your answer. It is both wallet-friendly and effective. Sixteen hours of full coverage and an affordable price? Yes, please!

2. Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick

($27.20)

Sometimes a lady just needs lightweight medium coverage that looks and feels natural on her skin. Made out of red algae and mineral-rich volcanic seawater, with an SPF 25, this foundation stick is designed to nourish and protect your face throughout the season.

3. Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24h Longwear Foundation

($39.95)

This featherlike formula promises to conceal redness and pores up to 24 hours. Not only that, its ingredients guarantee that putting this foundation on will be like spraying dew on your face. Say goodbye to uncomfortable sticky applying!

4. Black Up Full Coverage Cream Foundation

($21.75)

You know how hard it can be to find the right shade for your dark skin? You haven’t tried this pick from BlackUp yet. Among its wide range of shades, there must be a perfect match for you. Also, the peptized formula will keep your skin firm and dewy throughout the day.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation

($44.00)

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation’s name says it all: its formula is designed to do some serious magic! Vitamin C and a hydrating mushroom extract will provide the extra hydrating you need, while hyaluronic acid will do some wizardry on your wrinkles.

6. Clinique Even Better Refresh Hydrating and Repairing Foundation

($27.20)

You already have those fine lines around the eyes? Worried how make-up could make them worse? Don’t go crying just yet. Besides from lasting on your face up to 24 hours with full coverage, this foundation has a rejuvenating effect. It contains hyaluronic acid, peptides, and salicylic acid that will fill out and soften those nasty wrinkles.

7. Chanel Vitalumiere Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Foundation

($50.00)

With its light texture and SPF 15, Chanel’s Vitalumiere will protect your skin without clogging the pores. It’s a perfect summer make up that will enrich your look with some fine radiance.

8. Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

($5.79 – 28% off)

Here’s another affordable foundation that has a sparkling promise for you. It has a formula that is skin-friendly and designed to be a perfect fit, leaving you with cashmere finish touch.

9. Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

($36.00)

“Lock-It” stands for cover it fully. You would expect this foundation to be hard on your skin, but it has a secret ingredient that makes it super light on dry skin: glycerin. Applying was never easier: you will just need one small pump to spread across the entire face. Now, that’s magic for your wallet!

10. Make Up For Ever Water Blend Face & Body Foundation

($43.00)

The secret behind this foundation lies in pure chemistry: it contains 80% of water. And you know what that means, right? Yes, moisturizing ever-lasting effect. Additionally, thanks to the vitamin B-5 it contains, it will give you some extra elasticity you need during the hot months.