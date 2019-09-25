Top 10 Smartphones of 2019

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We have created a rating of the best smartphones, and this list will be updated in 2019 as new models become available.

1. Xiaomi Mi 9

6.39 ″, 1080×2340

three cameras – 48 MP / 16 MP / 12 MP, autofocus

8/128 (or 12/256) GB storage, no memory card slot

3300 mAh battery

According to Phenomore.com, the updated flagship Xiaomi Mi 9 became the company’s first gadget with a triple camera. It makes perfect pictures – you can see the examples in our brief review. Smart AI-based functions not only help you take cool pictures but also monitor the optimal energy consumption so that even with a 3300 mAh battery the gadget can work without being recharged for up to two days.

Another innovation is a frameless design with a droplet instead of a notch, and the return of the wireless charging function. The back is made of mirror glass with an unusual rainbow effect, and protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Black, blue and pink models will appear on sale.

With more than 370,000 points on AnTuTu, the new Xiaomi Mi 9 has become one of the most powerful Android smartphones. And this is not surprising, because it runs on the top-end 7-nm Snapdragon 855 processor. The gadget will have 8/128 GB of storage in the maximum configuration, and it will be possible to buy it in March 2019. A different model with 12/256 GB of storage will also appear on sale, but its price and release date are still unknown.

2. Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 +

6.2 ″ or 6.4 ″, resolution QHD + (2960×1440)

triple camera 16 MP F/2.2 + 12 MP F/1.5-F/2.4 + 12 MP F/2.4

8/128 GB storage, memory card slot

3400 mAh or 4100 mAh battery

On the 20th of February, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy S10 lineup, which included three smartphones: the affordable S10e, S10 and S10+. We included S10/10+ in our rating, but the S10e is also a flagship, though it comes with stripped-down characteristics. The two older models are not much different: except that the plus version has a larger screen, two front cameras and a more capacious battery.

New items have large AMOLED-screens with cutouts for front cameras. Both smartphones run on an eight-core Exynos 9820 processor, equipped with a triple camera with support for artificial intelligence and 8/128 GB of memory. In the top-end configuration, the S10+ received 12 gigs of RAM and 1TB of storage! Another S10 feature – the smartphone can serve as a station for wireless charging. With its help, you can recharge smartwatches, headphones and even other smartphones.

But let’s not forget about the Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy S9+ smartphone review, which were some of the best smartphones of 2018 and are still relevant in 2019. The main features of the models are a dual camera with variable aperture and High Speed ​​Video mode, which allows you to record videos at a speed of 960 frames per second.

3. iPhone Xs Max

6.5 ″ screen, resolution 2688 × 1242

12/12 MP dual camera, autofocus, F / 1.8

up to 512 GB of storage, no memory card slot

In 2019, Apple will delight fans of the brand with new smartphones, but for now, in our top, the best model of 2018 is the iPhone Xs Max. The main feature of the gadget is a large edge-to-edge screen – this is the largest smartphone among all that Apple has ever produced. Also, the novelty now has two SIM card slots, one of which – eSIM – recently began to appear and work in Russia. While communication from virtual operators is still quite expensive, but the situation may change in the future.

The iPhone takes great selfies, supports the latest version of iOS 12 and runs on the powerful Apple A12 Bionic processor. This model’s unlocking through face recognition now works faster, and the camera now allows you to adjust the sharpness of images after shooting.

However, the previous iPhone X remains relevant in 2019 – the gadget still has excellent cameras and powerful features. In addition, after the release of the Xs line, prices for the “tens” have come down – you can buy an iPhone X from 876 US dollars.

4. Huawei Mate 20 Pro

6.39 ″, 3120×1440

triple camera Leica 40 MP+20 MP+8MP

memory up to 8/256 GB, HUAWEI NM memory card slot

4200 mAh battery

One of the best camera phones in 2018 will certainly not lose its status in 2019. Unless Huawei releases the Mate 30 line, which will be smartphones with even better cameras. Mate 20 Pro, which appeared on sale in November 2018, received a triple matrix module from Leica, among which there is a wide-angle and a telephoto lens that provides five-fold zoom without loss of image quality.

Another unusual feature of the Mate 20 Pro is the wireless reverse charge function. If you put the smartphone next to another Mate 20 Pro, it will be able partially charge it.

5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

6.39 ″, 2340 × 1080

12/12 MP dual camera, autofocus, F/1.8

up to 10/128 GB, without a slot for memory cards

3200 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the long-awaited new product of 2019. In the top configuration, the gadget will have 10 GB of RAM! It’s not quite clear why does a smartphone need so much RAM, but on paper such characteristics look pretty impressive. Attention is also drawn to the frameless screen of the gadget: the front camera and all the sensors here are hidden in a pull-out unit. The only thing that is not so impressive is the small battery capacity – 3200 mAh seems too small for such a large screen. However, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging promises to save the situation.

The smartphone went on sale on February 7, and DxOMark experts already rated its photo and video shooting quality and placed the model in fifth place in the ranking of camera phones. The main camera here is dual – 12+12 megapixels, the front camera is also equipped with two matrices – 24+2 megapixels. Also, a special version of the gadget – Mix 3 on Snapdragon 855 with 5G support – was introduced at MWC 2019.

6. Oppo RX17 Pro

6.4 ″, 2340×1080

20/12 MP dual camera, autofocus, F/1.5

6/128 GB storage, no memory card slot

3700 mAh battery

The Oppo smartphone has an incredibly fast charging: the gadget charges up to 40% in just 10 minutes! It is possible because of the proprietary SuperVOOC technology. However, fast charging is not the only advantage of the model. First of all, this is a camera phone that can take great pictures in low light conditions.

The smartphone is equipped with three cameras, one of which is a TOF sensor, which is used to create 3D models. Thanks to this feature, the gadget clearly separates the foreground from the background and blurs it, giving the effect of the remoteness of objects.

7. HTC U12 Plus

6 ″, 2880×1440

12/16 MP dual camera, laser autofocus, F/1.75

up to 6/128 GB storage, memory card slot

3500 mAh battery

HTC U12 Plus was the first smartphone with a transparent back. In the “Transparent Blue” coloring on the cover of the gadget, you can see the battery, antennas, and loops of components. HTC calls its design “Liquid Surface” or “Fluid surface”. We will not argue about how impractical such solution is, but the design looks great.

DxOMark experts praised the quality of images of HTC U12 Plus and put the smartphone in third place in their rating (at the end of 2018). The gadget is equipped with a dual camera 12+16 megapixels with a telephoto lens and an optical stabilizer. To create cool photos in low light, the smartphone uses HDR Boost technology, in which the U12 Plus takes several pictures with different exposures and combines them into one frame.

8. LG V40 ThinQ

6.4 ″ screen, 3120 × 1440

triple camera 12 MP/16 MP/12 MP

up to 6/128 GB storage, memory card slot

3300 mAh battery

One of the latest LG flagships is the V40 ThinQ. Its main feature is five cameras: three main ones and two front ones. Like all devices of this line, the smartphone supports a lot of smart functions and settings for mobile photo and video shooting. The screen of the new model has turned into a to 6.4 inch one, and the frames have become narrower. The back is made of frosted glass, not glossy, like most “sloppy Joes”.

The gadget runs on the powerful Snapdragon 845 with 6GB of RAM. Another feature of the model is an advanced musical under-the-hood in the form of a 32-bit DAC and a Boombox speaker. By the way, an updated V50 ThinQ with 5G support was introduced at MWC 2019 LG, but it will only be up for sale in the summer of 2019.

LG also has a similar, but less expensive G7 ThinQ model, which was released in early 2018. The smartphone also runs on the Snapdragon 845 and supports smart features that help you make great shots in all lighting conditions. However, it has just two main cameras and a slightly smaller screen – 6.1 instead of 6.4 inches.

9. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

6.3 ″, 2280×1080

12/5 MP camera, autofocus, F/1.8

up to 4/128 GB storage, memory card slot

5000 mAh battery

In the “best smartphone below 310 US dollars” category, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is definitely the leading one. As the name implies, this is a phone with a powerful battery – 5000 mAh! It will definitely be able to survive without recharging for two days, and this is a rarity among smartphones nowadays.

They used a Gorilla Glass 6 protective glass in order for the smartphone screen to stay completely protected from scratches. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor of the latest generation, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and NFC – an excellent set for a smartphone for 280 USD. Plus, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 has cameras from Sony, which promise decent picture quality.

10. Honor 8X

6.5 ″, 2340×1080

20/2 MP dual camera, autofocus, F/1.8

up to 4/128 GB storage, memory card slot

3750 mAh battery

Another budget-friendly but powerful smartphone – Honor 8X – was a bright new product in 2018. In addition to the attractive design, the smartphone has a good dual camera supporting artificial intelligence functions that help optimize shooting settings.

If you are looking for a smartphone below 310 USD, with a large screen, NFC and good cameras, the Honor 8X will be a good choice in 2018-2019. But for sure Honor will soon release an improved version of the gadget – 9X.