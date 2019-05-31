Top 12 Sunglasses Styles That Are Best Fit For Round Faces

May 31, 2019

We all know that we have that one pair of sunglasses design that just doesn’t fit our face. EyeBuyDirect stated how round faces “have a fuller shape to their cheeks…they also have foreheads that are wider at the top…[and] usually have rounder chins.” Here are 12 best sunglasses that fit your round face.

Fox

Source: nordstrom.com

Wildfox sunglasses offer this colorful pair for $89. You can buy them at Nordstrom.

Air heart

Source: shopbop.com

The combination of cat eye and wayfarer, these Le Specs can be bought for $69 at Shopbop.

Cat eye

Source:nordstrom.com

This pair can be found at Nordstrom for $16.

JLo collaboration

Source: quayaustralia.com

Samantha Brown said, “The angle of the cat eye helps to narrow the face. They create the illusion of prominent cheekbones.’’ Get these at Quay Australia for $60.

Extreme cat eye

Source: sundaysomewhere.com

Pinday Somewhere has this wonderful pair of extreme cat eye. It is a bit pricey ($250), but they are worth every cent.

Ray-ban square

Source: lenscrafters.com

“Round faces tend to look great in oversized shapes that evoke classic glamour,” Brown shared. Shop these at lenscrafters.com.

Square

Source: diffeyewear.com

Brown stated how square shaped sunglasses ‘’balance wider set cheeks and eyes.’’ You can get this pair at Diff Eyewear for $85.

Aviator

Source: nordstrom.com

Rebecca Minkoff aviator sunglasses can be found at Nordstrom for $98.

Dark aviator

Source: elle.com

A little different design from Rebecca Minkoff’s, these dark Le Specs can be found at Nordstrom for $89.

Big

Source: shopbop.com

Oversized and square sunglasses fit the round face the best, and this perfect combination of both worlds can be bought at Shopbop.

50’s

Source: sunglasshut.com

Another one from Ray-Ban, these retro sunglasses can be found at Sunglass Hut, and they even offer to engrave.

Polarized

Source: mauijim.com

Brown said how this type of sunglasses will “help to balance a less angular jawline.’’ Get these at Maui Jim for $329.

