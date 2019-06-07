Top 14 Sleeper Sofas that Will Make your Guests Feel at Home

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Summer means guest time, right? And you certainly want to be a perfect host? Consider furnishing your home with these classy items, and have a perfect overnight shelter for your dear ones. Furthermore, you can be your own guest, and arrange a little peaceful sanctuary made out of cushions and throw blankets.

1. Tulsa Convertible Sleeper Sofa ($274.99)

With its fold-down back, this convertible sofa will turn into a twin bed in a matter of seconds. If you are trying to be economical, its affordable price might be the deal breaker. And let’s not forget the modern stylish vibe it can add to your living room. It comes in four colors: charcoal, light gray, olive green, and navy blue.

2. IKEA SANDBACKEN Sleeper Sectional ($429.00)

A tired guest is already having his nappy moments on your sofa? No problem. This item from Ikea can easily transform into his full-size bed. Just grab the sleeping accessories that you store in its ottoman, and you are all set.

3. Avery Sleeper Sofa ($576.99)

The reviewers voted this one as being among the comfier ones, as it comes with a set of soft cushions and a memory-foam mattress. Crashing will be getting comfy with this one. Also, its classical design can fit in easily into almost every living room décor.

4. Joybird Eliot Sleeper Sofa ($1,819.30)

It is a bit pricy, but so is every mod stylish look, right? They come hand in hand. But there’s more to this Joybird’s Eliot: he is favorite among users for a reason. Or reasons: stable foundation, the high-resiliency memory foam mattress, and a wide range of available upholstery colorings (it can even come in bubblegum pinkish).

5. Cobbs Convertible Sofa ($241.99)

Dolce et utile – style and comfort, that’s the review for this one. Its modern slim outfit folds down in a cozy crash twin-size bed. The price is comfy to your pockets as well.

6. Wayfair Sarah Sleeper Sofa ($799.00)

This sleeper sofa will bring a touch of pure elegance in your living room. With its pure lines aesthetics, it can bring the chicness in. however, you should consider using a mattress top for a gust sleepover, because it comes with the one that’s somewhat tinny.

7. DHP Premium Sleeper Sofa ($339.99)

If you are dealing with limited space, then this small piece of coziness is made for you. It’s soft to touch, but firm to seat, and goes perfectly with some extra mattress topping.

8. Novogratz Vintage Tufted Sofa Sleeper ($539.98)

If you are a Victorian-style fan, then this one is a must-have. What you see is what you have – its dimensions allow for three people to sit, and “only” two of them to stay when the party’s over.

9. Paidge Chair and a Half Twin Sleeper ($15.00)

When talking about limited space, one should not forget to mention this sofa chair from West Elm that could easily fit into a “box of matches”. It’s simply charming, and so is its price. Also, it can conveniently transform into a single cozy bed.

10. CB2 Movie Sleeper Sofa ($1,599.00)

You will forget all about the price tag on this one, once you remember just how many times you’ve fallen asleep in your living room while watching a movie. Be your own guest. And be the perfect host. You’re back will thank you later.

11. Blu Dot Bank Sleeper Sofa ($2,599.00)

This luxurious sofa is a Porsche among sofas. During the day it’s a modern firm sitting resort, while the night finds it appearing in the form of a queen-sized bed.

12. PB Comfort Square Arm Slipcovered Sleeper Sofa ($360.00)

Out-of-town guests coming to stay for a few days and nights? No problem. This practical piece of furniture will let them sit and have a coffee after their journey, while the queen-size mattress will bring some cushy zzz’s in the night.

13. Trent Leather Queen Sleeper Sofa ($1,049.00 – 17% off)

Once you try leather, you won’t settle for anything else. And you won’t need to, cause it’s made to last. Try this sofa from Raymour & Flanigan and get ready for some serious coziness while sitting. If the unexpected guest arrives, do prepare some extra plushness, as the mattress is slightly thin.

14. Article Soma Sleeper Sofa ($1,099.00)

Simple in design, but complicated when explaining how much relaxation can this sofa bring to the table. It’s a three-seater that requires no extra plushness in the night. Your only problem will be how to tell your guests it’s about time they leave.