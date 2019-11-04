Top 15 Tips For Young Women

A couple months ago I posted a letter to my younger self, to which many of you responded with letters to your own younger selves in the comment section. Turns out, we had a lot to say to our mini-me’s — from dating advice to style tips, we’ve learned a lot since the days we donned jelly shoes and spent weekends cruising the mall (or should I say we’ve learned a lot since the first time we donned jelly shoes and spent weekends cruising the mall?). I combed through the letters to our younger selves for the best lessons learned and wisdom gained.
After the jump, 15 tips for the young women behind us.
- Drink one glass of water for every cocktail you consume.
- Appreciate your body and the great shape you’re in.
- Be nice to your mom.
- “Screw worrying about being popular because in 10 years all of those people who you thought were so pretty and cool are now chubby accountants with 3 kids and a sexless marriage.”
- Start an exercise regimen NOW and stick to it.
- If you have a chance to study abroad, GO.
- Don’t waste your time mooning over the boy who doesn’t know you exist.
- “It’s OK to trade on your looks, not just your principled smarts and scruples.”
- Spend more time with your grandparents.
- Wear sunscreen every day, and don’t forget your neck and hands!
- Pay with cash, not credit.
- Get your eyebrows shaped.
- Stand up straight — you’ll look thinner and more confident.
- Always trust your instincts.
- Never mix Dayquil with alcohol.
Original by Wendy Atterberry