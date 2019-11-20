Top 3 Website Builders for Your Businesses

A website builder is a tool that a person can use to create their very own personal website without having any particular set of coding skills. A website builder can help small businesses and startups get themselves online in the quickest way possible without having to study multiple languages and principles of coding.

The first websites were built in the 1990s and had to be completely written manually using HTML, but later as technology progressed and multiple different languages emerged, it started to become more and more technical for a person to build a website because building a website now uses multiple languages at a time, different frameworks and has gotten very complex and technical.

The solution lies with website builders, many website builders in the market offer their customers the freedom of building their website without the need for any coding experience. Many websites offer their customers easy drag and drop methods of creating a website by using their software and widgets.

Nowadays there are more than 60 million websites on the internet that are based on website builder platforms. Many small businesses, startups, or just people that need to build their website use the services of these website builders and create unique and functional websites on their own. Some companies also provide domain and hosting services for their clients to make their jobs even easier.

Here are our picks for the top website builders you can use to create your customized website today.

WordPress

WordPress is a content management system for websites, it helps you create beautiful websites using their management system and their array of themes and plugins. WordPress was launched on May 27, 2003, and it has been more than 16 years since its deployment. It was initially designed for making blogging websites and has grown so much since then that is has infiltrated into every segment of websites.

Whether it’s an e-commerce website, a blogging website, your company website, or even your portfolio website, there is bound to be a theme you can use to build it, and with over 54,000 thousand plugins in their arsenal, you can easily find the perfect plugins for your need. Even if you can’t find your desired plugin or theme, WordPress allows you to build your plugins and themes if you know how to code. WordPress also allows you to use any hosting provider because WordPress does not restrict its users from using other hosting services.

Squarespace

Squarespace is an online website hosting platform that lets you create your website right on their web application. It provides enterprise-level infrastructure for building and developing your website. Squarespace provides you with a drag and drop interface for building your website, it is compatible for building e-commerce websites, portfolio websites, and websites for your businesses. There are some disadvantages of using Squarespace, primarily not being able to integrate 3rd party services. There are only 3 methods of payment processing if you choose to build an e-commerce website on it. Additionally, you cannot use a different host for your website other than Squarespace.

Wix

Wix is another type of hosting platform that lets you build a fully customized website. You can choose from hundreds of templates and easily edit it to your needs. Wix provides you with a simple and intuitive drag and drop, website builder which you can use to modify your templates. Wix also has a vast library of apps that you can integrate into your website and use it as per your needs. The one downside of using Wix is that they do not provide domain services, so you will need to buy it separately. Also if you wish to transfer your website to another hosting service, it can be a real Hassel to manage.

Wrapping It Up

There are many website builders and these are some of our favorites. If you want more choices to decide what’s best for you, the article on this link: https://www.wpbeginner.com/beginners-guide/how-to-choose-the-best-website-builder/ can help you decide further.