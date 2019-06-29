Top 4 Reasons Why You Need Viber for Your Business Marketing

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For any business to grow, you need an effective means of marketing that will allow you to reach your target audience. Are you looking for a popular way to connect with younger and digital engaged demographics? You need to start thinking about Viber for your business. It’s a valuable social media platform that uses hybrid technology and a unique approach to reach to clients. Below are some of the reasons why you should consider Viber while marketing your business.

1. Grow your client base

To make profits in any business, you need to grow your clients’ base. What effective way than to tap into a social media platform that has over one billion active and distinct users?

Using this platform, you will get to reach the target audience directly. You can use this channel to have a personal connection by sending direct messages to your clients. You get to interact with over 7 million users per minute and provide over 5000 notifications per second.

2. Business messages

Viber allows you to send up to 1000 characters, which includes images and other media. You can have a customized campaign while using Viber business messaging. Here, you will see that your messages were successfully delivered, you can find out who has seen it as well as who clicked on the call-to-action button. It allows you to have a more insightful look at how your message resonated among your target audience and where you need to improve.

Viber Business messaging is one of the cheapest channels. It’s cost effective as you only pay when the message is delivered and not when it’s sent. You also get to send highly efficient targeted messages to users of your choosing. Check out Gravitec to explore more information on this topic.

3. Visual design

Looking at online trends, people like using emoticons, GIFs, and stickers while sending messages or posting online. Using Viber marketing, it’s essential to create your clickable label. This fun and branded stickers are your advertising.

People love sharing adorable stickers; this is an opportunity that you should tap and use to your advantage. Anybody who shares your label becomes your brand ambassador, thus putting the word out there about your brand or business.

Anybody who sends your sticker automatically becomes a member of your followers of public chats in Viber. This is an effective way to grow your business as you can state what you are offering.

4. Amazing features

While marketing your business, feedback is critical. Viber provides an option for chatbots. These are computer programs that interact with clients in this situation, though the Viber app. This allows you to chat with users directly, answer their questions, and solve any problem they have instantly with minimum mobile data usage.

Conclusion

Viber isn’t all about chatting with friends and family. You can use it to grow your business. While you think of marketing your business exploit all social media platforms to reach as many clients as possible. Viber marketing is one way to have a wider audience. Its time you contemplate the reasons highlighted above as you think of making profits and sustaining your business.