5 Clean Lifestyle Tips to Growing a Healthy Family

As parents, we all want the best for children. Some areas seem more important than others to go the extra mile. Often we worry about what the consume- especially food quality. Buying organic food is a great way to combat some of the junk that will get thrown their way throughout their lives.

But what if you can take that to the next level?

If you’re going to buy organic food for you and your family, you should consider looking into other organic and more clean options for your home and lifestyle. We have 5 Quick Tips for to make healthier consumer choices.

1. Shop Local & 2. Eat Local

Though it might accompany a higher price, sourcing your food locally is safer and more earth friendly way to eat. Buying food local also helps support your local economy and agriculture.

The most whole way to do this is to ditch the chain grocery stores and restaurants. Source out local grocery co-ops or stores, and locally owned and operated restaurants. If they source their food locally (as much as possible) they will likely boast it on their website. Farm-to-Table is a buzzword you might see to indicate this.

Another option is going to grocery stores that will label their stock as “local” when it’s on the shelf. Look for those labels at your chain grocery stores the next time you shop.

3. Organic Clothes

At first it might seem sort of trivial, but a little research into how clothing is made can show you that there is not a lot of transparency in what chemicals are used to create what we wear on our bodies. We are often concerned with what soap we use, lotion, how often we bathe… So why don’t we worry about how “clean” our clothing is, especially the clothes we put on our kids?

Organic clothing is becoming increasingly popular- especially for babies. Organic cotton, bamboo, and even hemp based baby clothes is more attainable than ever. What makes organic clothing so important to living a cleaner lifestyle starts with the growing of the materials. Regular cotton processing creates a lot of water pollution, and implements the use of many harmful pesticides, cleaners, and dyes. The production of organic cotton eliminates these processes and creates an all around safer and cleaner product.

4. Ditch Disposables

You might have heard that some cities are banning single use plastics like grocery bags, straws, and utensils. We suggest getting on board with this trend! Here are a few suggestions on easy reusable product replacements you can make in your own home.

Ditch Your:

Plastic Food Bags for Silicone Bags

Paper Towels for Cloth Un-Paper Towels

Paper Coffee Cups on the Go for Reusable Tumblers or a Thermos

Store Bought Filtered Water for Reusable Water Bottle and Brita Filter

Paper Bags for Cloth Shopping Totes

If you’re looking for more suggestions on the best reusable products, EcoKarma is a site with a ton of great comparisons for you to browse through.

5. Ditch the Chemicals

This is a pretty broad category, so we are going to give you a cheat on this one. Download an app like Think Dirty and use it the next time you shop. The app rates everything from household cleaners to makeup, and tells you exactly what is in it that could be harmful to you or your family.

It’s also a great way to discover new products and brands that are making an effort to make cleaner products for your life and home.