Top 5 advantages of Invisalign

Crooked teeth can make us uncomfortable and insecure which is why we decide to wear braces in order to straighten them. Sometimes, it’s not all in appearance as the misaligned teeth can also get in the way of some of our normal daily activities. Wearing braces is always an option, but many refuse to start the treatment because they don’t like the look of metal on their teeth. The older you get, the more you refrain from wearing them. This is where Invisalign comes in.

Invisalign are clear, transparent aligners that can straighten your teeth without all of the attention that comes with regular, metal braces. Smile League Dental defines Invisalign as clear, removable aligners made out of flexible plastic that gradually straighten your teeth.

The aligners are typically worn around 12 to 18 months. During that time, you should go to the dentist regularly in order to switch to a new pair of aligners. As your teeth are moving, you’re going to need new aligners every couple of weeks in order to keep the process going. The aligners are worn around 22 hours a day. The results are usually visible after just a few weeks, but in order to make sure that teeth don’t go back to their old state, you should count on wearing them for a bit more than a year.

The main advantage of the Invisalign aligners is that they are almost invisible. They are clear and go all the way around the teeth. Metal braces, however, are quite noticeable. This doesn’t go to say that wearing braces will affect your appearance significantly, they are also often considered cute and many are wearing them today. It’s all in your attitude! If you simply aren’t prepared for them, Invisalign is a good option for you. Invisalign is great for athletes. This is because receiving a blow in the face can seriously damage the braces and cause great pain. Invisalign aligners can be removed during a practice or a game and then put back on afterward. The same goes for food. While wearing braces, there are some types of food such as hard candy, popcorn, taffy, bagels, and pretzels that you should avoid. They can cause the wires of the braces to break and damage the brackets, which is definitely not a pleasant experience. Invisalign aligners can be taken off while you eat, then after brushing your teeth carefully, you can put them back on. Easier maintenance is another advantage Invisalign has over braces. You can remove them, brush your teeth, wash the aligners, and put them back on. On the other hand, braces require more careful maintenance as food can easily get stuck. The minor inconvenience that comes with Invisalign is that you need to brush your teeth multiple times a day, every time you eat. This can make eating outside of your home a bit uncomfortable, but it still is a small price to pay.

Invisalign aligners are gentle, invisible, and will give you a boost of confidence as you first start seeing the results!