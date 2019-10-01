Top 5 Coinbase Alternatives For Buying & Selling Bitcoin

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Technology is creating more and more new stuff. In the health sector, the offline market sector or in the real estate sector. But every industry in this world is dependent upon the financial industry. Each and everyday global economy and trading is scoring high points. That’s why fin-tech are increasing to make the transaction smoother and more comfortable. Well, new technology came into the market several years back and proved how sales and trading would be going to more comfortable. Yes, we are talking about Cryptocurrency.

There are many cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market. Some of them are going good and giving good returns to investors. One of those profitable cryptos is Bitcoin, widely known as BTC. When it comes to buying and selling BTC, there are plenty of options available. Problem is when you tried to buy BTC in your home country’s fiat currency; prospects are less.

Coinbase is one of the most widely used crypto buying and selling platforms. It is available in more than 32 countries and providing crypto trading service directly from the country’s fiat currency. Coinbase stated that they are planning to grow more in other countries, but after getting huge funds and possibility, they do not tend to adopt any new countries.

Also, Coinbase charges are high. Considering all the facts, you must be aware of alternatives of Coinbase! That’s why listing top 5 Coinbase alternatives.

Coinmama

CoinMama is one of the best alternatives of Coinbase. This financial digital crypto trading platform is working since 2013. This digital currency trading platform not only allows us to buy BTC but also you can purchase coins like ETH, BCH, ADA, LTC, etc. Coinmama is operated in more than 170+ countries, and trade fee is too low. Maximum trade fee cap is 10$.

Local Bitcoins (aka LBC)

This is a Peer to peer BTC exchange platform, based out of Finland and working since 2012. If you don’t have faith in a centralised exchange, then you can opt for P2P exchanges like LBC. And it’s the best. LBC is operated in more than 15,000 cities around the world. You can contact buyer or seller online and trade offline too. While purchasing offline be a little bit concerned. You can check sellers trust score before making a deal.

CEX

CEX is crypto trading platform based out of UK. It has gained a lot of respect in the crypto sphere because it operates in 90% of the countries of the world. You can trade BTC and ETH using CEX. CEX supports wire transfer from currencies like USD, EUR, RUB, and GBP. CEX has dedicated mobile app to simplify trading. You can also buy BTC and ETH directly using your debit or credit cards.

Kraken

One of the best trading platforms, working since 2011. This is known as the biggest BTC exchange available in the market. Kraken is the best and largest Euro to the crypto trading platform. Apart from BTC, you can trade coins like Ethereum (ETH), Monero (XMR), Dash (DASH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Stellar/Lumens (XLM), Ethereum Classic (ETC) etc.

Tokens.net

This is the fastest-growing crypto exchange platform based out of Germany. Tokens supports ETH and BTC trading directly from USD; you can do a wire transfer for buying. Tokens.net also offers institutional account apart from individual accounts. They don’t charge any fee for wire transfer, but the currency conversion fee is still applicable.

Conclusion

Just because of Coinbase is not expanding, and we don’t see any future possibilities. There is no harm to explore other trading platforms too. There are many different alternatives available as well but mentioned only the best 5I hope it will help you with your trading works.