Top 5 Meat Slicers for 2019

When it comes to food slicing it is better to have a good machine for slicing because it will save you time than to lose your spare time on that routine. With good meat slicer, you can make sandwiches like in a restaurant. In the beginning, the meat slicer was only for meat but nowadays it is used for slicing all kinds of food, for example, cheese, and bread.

With good food slicer, you will be able to make food like professional, like you have seen food in the cookbooks. You will have a perfect style of food every time the quests come. You must know you can not use meat slicer for soft food, there are a few tricks that make a good meat slicer and you should know that before buying.

When you are buying a meat slicer you should pay attention to five things; Blade type and size, engine power, engine transmission, safety features, and the slicer should be easy for use.

Depending on the type of food you will be slicing you should pick smooth or serrated edge blades. Smooth edge blades are for leaner meats and vegetables, and serrated edge blade is for denser meats and bread. The perfect blade size would be from 7 to 9 inches.

You should buy food slicer with the minimal 120W engine power because low-power engines will die in a short period of time.

When it comes to engine transmission you can choose from two types: geared and belted. Geared transmission is more powerful but it is much louder, and it is not cheap for replacement. On the other hand, the belt is cheaper, quieter and easier to replace.

The most important part of the meat slicer is a good blade and handguard because this is one of the most dangerous machines in your kitchen, and you should look at some training before using the food slicer. You also need to have good food pusher on the meat slicer, never use only hands.

1. Chef`s Choice 615 Premium Electric Food Slicer

This is the most expensive meal slicer on the list but it is worth that money. This kitchenware is ugly but it is made from cast aluminum and stainless steel. The big advantage of this device is the food pusher which is made from metal, not plastic. This product is high end in the meal slicers, the mechanism is flawless, and it is excellent under the hand. With this device, you can slice meat, bread or cheese, and cuts are beautiful and thin. This meat slicer is very easy for cleaning and you get a serving tray with the device.

2. Cuisinart FS-75 Kitchen Pro Food Slicer

This kitchenware is not the perfect one, but it is not bad. The food slicer can not cut the cheese and bread, but you will clean it very easy and does not rust, and the size of a blade is 7.5 inches. With this food slicer, you will have food all over the kitchen but it is much cheaper than the first choice on the list.

3. Elite Gourmet ETM-503B Maxi-Matic

This food slicer has an excellent design, black sleek with secured legs which are covered in rubber. Housing is from aluminum and the size of the blade is 7.5 inches. It slices vegetables and bread perfectly, but when it comes to cheese and meat you will have a minor inconsistency. It is very hard for cleaning, the food gets stuck in holes and only high-pressure water can do the job.

4. Nesco FS-250

Nesco has 180W engine power, 8.7 sizes of the blade, but when you turn on the machine it will run all over the kitchen. The food pusher is plastic, you feel the resistance under the hand, and the whole process of the slicing food is much harder. The main advantage of this device is cleaning, it is very easy to clean, and you can slice all kinds of food.

5. Stainless Steel Electric Food and Meat Slicer

This kitchenware has an excellent blade for slicing everything and very practical non-slip feet. A removable stainless steel carriage cover comes with this device. It is a good choice for buying because you can slice meat, bread, and cheese, and it will stay in one place in the kitchen when you turn on it.