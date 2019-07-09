Top 5 New Games

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Video Games are definitely something that everyone enjoys. In the world of gaming, we don’t really separate young from old or anything like that. We’re all equal and have one purpose, enjoy playing games.

Since there are so many new titles coming out each year, month and even weekly, it might be a bit overwhelming to find the right game for you, especially if you are not really an experienced gamer.

Luckily, we’ve put together this article just for you, so if you happen to be in a similar situation to what we just mentioned above, feel free to continue reading until the end. Today we’re discussing the top five not-really-known video games that might be the right fit just for you, so without further ado, let’s take a look.

Layers of Fear 2

When it comes to horror games and a little bit of frightening experience, layers of fear 2 is definitely the top choice. If you happen to be a horror-game lover, or simply plan to throw in a spooky gaming night for your friends, this game has a lot to offer. We’re not going to uncover too much about the game, but we definitely advise you to pick it up and enjoy some atmospheric and frightening experience.

Sniper Elite V2 – Remastered

An amazing shooter video game set in the world-war period, and definitely a thrilling experience for those of you who want some ultra-realistic killing-blow effects mixed with the heroic feeling of rescuing the world from the bad guys. A game that has tons of positive ratings and comments, now in a remastered version. Definitely recommended. Not to mention that it comes at a really great price on gviewing.com

Mortal Combat 11

Who isn’t a fan of some hard-core fighting and brutal finishing mechanics? Mortal Combat never fails to surprise with their releases, and their 11th game is not different at all. It’s one of the best choices that you can make when it comes to games you can play with friends and throw in a little bit of competition. We totally recommend this video game if you’re even the slightest fan of bare-hand fighting.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

A world-breaking title that came out a few months ago, this game will leave you totally breathless. Starting from the stunning graphics, and moving all the way up to the advanced mechanics and combat that is done really carefully, Sekiro is a game that is definitely recommended to anyone. There’s nothing more to say about this game other than: “Pick it up and play it immediately”.

Wounded

An indie horror game that provides an amazing, extremely-well detailed atmosphere and a not so complicated story, waiting for you to uncover all of its secrets. If you’re a fan of indie-horror projects, especially those that bring you the good old indie vibe back from where it all started, Wounded is definitely recommended for you. Unlike other horror games, it doesn’t rely on jump-scares in order to provide a frightening experience, which is something that deserves a lot of respect.