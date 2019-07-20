Top 5 Signs of Addiction

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the biggest issues and the main reasons people fall into deep addiction or substance abuse is because the person suffering is often in denial. This often means that people with addiction try to give themselves every excuse possible that they do not have a problem with substance abuse or that the problem is not as serious as it seems. This enables them to keep on using the same substance and fall deeper into the addiction.

We will be focusing on the top 5 signs or symptoms of addiction and substance abuse.

1. Increased tolerance for the substance

Over time, if the person in question may be nearing the dangers of developing substance abuse and addiction, their tolerance for illegal substances will start to increase. This means that the person will need larger quantities to get the same effect he is looking for. Often times, a person who has increased tolerance to these things won’t show any signs of intoxication, on the contrary, he will even seem more normal and sober than intoxicated.

2. Loss of control

The person will often start using more than it is recommended. For example, you are having a party with drinking and almost all of your friends leave, but one stays alone and keeps drinking even though his friends left and the party ended.

3. Withdrawal effects

The person that is addicted will start showing physical and emotional changes when they have not gotten their regular regular amount of whatever they are using. Usually, the withdrawal symptoms consist of agitation, anxiety, muscle aches and spasms, insomnia, profuse sweating, headaches and the later stages symptoms of withdrawal include diarrhea, goosebumps, abdominal cramping, vomiting and many more.

While these physical withdrawals can be uncomfortable and cause pain, withdrawals from the addictive substances can even result in death. Anyone with such a physical addiction and dependence to a substance should seek medical help and a proper rehab program.

4. Loss of interest in other activities

The addict loses all interest in the past activities which made him happy or even starts despising those same activities. They will also start neglecting important obligations and commitments, personal hygiene, and start replacing the people in his life from his previous activities with people that are in the same situation as him.

5. Losing touch with friends and family

There comes a point where the persons’ family and friends start noticing that there’s a problem developing or there is one already developed. When confronted with this issue the person will most likely get mad, angry or even violent. This kind of outbreaks can lead to losing your friends, losing contact with your family and probably even lose your job, but regardless of the negative consequences that are piling up, he will keep using to make himself feel better.

These are the main signs that describe an addiction. If you notice these signs, try to immediately get them help or notify their friends of families.