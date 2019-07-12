452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every true coffee lover should read this article. We rely on coffee to wake us up, to keep us focused and in a good mood, we always count on its flavor to never let us down and we’re, to be honest, probably addicted. It is one of the world’s most popular beverages and it comes in so many different forms – more milk, less milk, with honey, with rum, black, with or without caffeine, and much more. However, coffee comes with numerous health benefits as well which will make all the fans of coffee very happy. We’ve been hearing about how it can be bad for sleep or how it can raise our blood pressure, but what about all the good that it can do for us? So, prepare a cup of your favorite hot beverage and keep reading!

1. It can help protect us from type 2 diabetes and it can help us lose weight

Research has been conducted on the effects of coffee on diabetes and it was shown that those who had increased the coffee consumption by at least 1 cup per day had lowered their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 11 percent. Furthermore, those who consumed 6 or more cups per day lowered that risk by 22%.

On the other hand, caffeine can help break down fat by increasing the blood levels of epinephrine. However, you also have to eat less and work out more in order for coffee to be able to help you. Caffeine can also speed up your metabolism and help you lose weight faster. On Valentus Memes, you can even find caffeine in the form of a dietary supplement created to help you lose weight.

2. It can provide protection against cirrhosis of the liver

Cirrhosis usually happens due to the intake of high levels of alcohol. The study published in the Hepatology Journal showed that both, caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee can reduce the levels of liver enzymes.

3. It can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

We know about the coffee’s stimulating effects on the central nervous system, but it also has a long-term impact on cognition. In the CAIDE study, it was shown that 3-5 cups of coffee a day at midlife can decrease the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease by staggering 65% in late-life. This is highly useful information that can help with finding a way to prevent or postpone the onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Also, coffee can reduce suicide risk and it was shown that women who drink 4 or more cups every day are 20% less likely to suffer from depression.

4. It has high levels of antioxidants

Many health care practitioners recommend drinking coffee. It seems that coffee has more polyphenol antioxidants than cocoa, black or green tea, or any herbal tea. These can help fight free radicals that can cause damage to your cells. Of course, your body does all the work generally, but coffee can help. Two main antioxidants in coffee are chlorogenic acid and caffeic acid.

5. It can improve your physical performance

Coffee before a workout can help you do better at the gym as it improves your alertness and mental and physical performance. Many athletes choose to have a cup of coffee before gym or competition. It can also improve your concentration and is good for both longer and shorter workouts.