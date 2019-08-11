Whoa, Porn Stars Without Makeup Look Kinda Like Regular People!

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s not exactly a secret that celebrities wear enough makeup to suffocate a salamander, and that we all freak out when they’re photographed without. Sans fards! Natural look! A sign of real human being-ness unsullied by airbrush foundation and caulking sealant! But you know who else wears a ton of makeup, and we never give them shit about taking it off? (Perhaps because they’ve already taken off everything else?) You may not be surprised to discover that porn stars in their daily lives, minus the 17 layers of sweat-proof stage makeup, look nothing like what you see on-screen. In fact, you wouldn’t even recognize them on the street, which is probably a good thing.

An “award-winning makeup artist to the stars” known only as Melissa (or xmelissamakeupx) took 93 before-and-after photos of the porn stars she tends to, and we learned two things: one, the girls look really pretty without their thick varnish of smoky eyes and heavy bronzer (dare I say, better, though I personally tend to think most women look better with less makeup), and two, this Melissa is one hell of a makeup artist. Check out the after photos of these two girls, plus a few more, after the jump, and the rest of them here via Melissa.

Original by Rachel Krause