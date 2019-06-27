Are Lady Gaga and Irina Shayk both Expecting Babies with Bradley Cooper?

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The rumors have it that the popular model and famous singer are both pregnant with the actor, Bradley Cooper. Despite the numerous tabloid’s reports, this is no truth.

According to many tabloids, Shayk and Gaga are carrying the actor’s baby. This news just steams up the whole topic about the divorce of the Shayk and Cooper.

‘’After Bradley’s daughter Lea, was born, he said he wanted plenty more babies. Perhaps just not in quick succession from two different women though. This could get messy,’’ said well-informed insider. ‘’Gaga’s been broody for years. She and Bradley had numerous conversations about family and children, and not it could actually be happening for them. But if Irina is pregnant too, that obviously complicates everything in monumental fashion,’’ add close insider.

They are even in tabloids that Gaga and Cooper are waiting for the perfect timing to go on the public as a couple, and maybe the pregnancy speeds up things.

That phony insider also said that Bradley and Gaga never expected to be in a romantic relationship, especially not in a complicated one. For famous actor will be challenging to juggle between two families.

Of course, nothing of these stories are true because Gaga and Cooper have never fallen for each other, they are not in the romantic relationship. Yes, he split up with a beautiful model, Shayk, but he is devoted to his daughter, Leona and his successful career.

Many of the magazines broke the rumors and write that Gaga and Bradley are not romantically involved, even they had a strong connection in the movie, and later on the stages, performing their song.

The close friend of the popular singer said that she is not pregnant, and the source familiar with the happening at Shayk’s said she is not pregnant too. She is not expecting the second child of a popular actor.

Irina Shayk showed up on the Milan Fashion Week two weeks ago, drinking champagne with the perfect figure.

The rumors also have it that Shayk and Bradley are fighting over custody but this is false news. They are working out together to be the perfect parents for their little Leona after the split up.

The only truth is that no one is pregnant and that famous couple is not fighting over custody for the two-years-old baby. The story is completely made up.

