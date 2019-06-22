Top 6 wedding dress shopping mistakes that brides-to-be need to avoid

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Each’s bride journey to finding her dress is unique because it is what makes her feel amazing on the big day. Shopping for a bridal gown might not be as easy and glamorous as you may have imagined it when you said “I do” to your partner because brides tend to make mistakes that hinder their process of finding the perfect gown. When so much meaning is ascribed to a piece of clothing, the prospect of looking for a dress can seem daunting because it’s not quite the same as picking out an outfit for work. Embarking on the search for the perfect bridal grown? First, check these common mistakes you should avoid when looking for the best wedding outfit.

1. Shopping too early or too late

Could you imagine finding the perfect dress that you absolutely adore but won’t fit you anymore on your wedding day? Finding the perfect one does require time and research, but experts suggest that no bride should begin shopping sooner than 10 months prior to their wedding date. Shopping too early for your bridal gown might become a problem if you lose or gain some weight in the meantime because it may need extra adjustments at the last moments. Also, as newer gowns are always coming into the stores, seeing too many gowns too far in advance will cloud your judgment. It is wiser to be patient when shopping for your wedding dress to avoid indecision or buyer’s remorse. On the other hand, shopping too late can make you incur some extra fees to receive it in time as your order may be considered a rush order.

2. Not trusting the bridal consultants

Yes, we all know that every little girl has a “dream wedding dress” that she keeps on fantasizing about until the moment when she becomes a bride-to-be. However, it is important to be open-minded because what you might think you want may not be the right thing for you. Bridal consultants help brides all day long to find their perfect gowns and they have vast experience in the history of wedding dresses, every type of preferences, body shapes, and fashion trends. They can advise and assist you in the process of finding the wedding outfit by looking at your silhouette, your personality, and by taking the theme of your special day into consideration.

3. Choosing the dress everybody else liked

Shopping for a bridal gown is certainly an important moment of your life that you want to share with your loved ones. But, having 10 people with you that like different dresses can totally make it harder than it has to be. Your friends and family members definitely love you and want the best for you, but conflicting opinions, and even only one negative voice can totally ruin the positive tone of the bridal appointment and make you second guess yourself. Keep your crew small and intimate when shopping for you wedding outfit so that you do not have to sacrifice your personal style and preferences because of the opinions of others.

4. Trying on too many dresses

According to the team at 3Wishes, many brides mistakenly believe that trying on a multitude of bridal gowns will help them get an idea of what they want. But the more they try on, the less happy and convinced are with what they find in the bridal stores. Trying on too many of them will only confuse you and you will no longer know what suits you the best and what doesn’t. Experts suggest that brides should stick to between four to seven dresses to try on before choosing the perfect bridal gown for them.

5. Thinking expensive is the best

Thinking that expensive means the best is a mistake that usually appears when brides are being unrealistic about their budgets. It does not mean that you shouldn’t be just a little bit flexible about your budget if you really think that you have found the perfect one but its price tag is just a little bit over your budget. Some brides might believe that expensive bridal gowns are always the best so they are willing to forget about their budget only to purchase something that doesn’t necessarily suit them perfectly but it is from a famous designer. Your dream dress should suit your body shape and you should love the way you look in it, irrespective of the designer or price tag. Moreover, bridal consultants also suggest that most brides exclude the option of buying second-hand wedding outfits right from the beginning even if it might help them purchase their perfect gown for a smaller cost. Some second-hand dresses have been worn but some haven’t so most of them look brand-new and can be purchased for a small price. If you have found your dream one from a certain designer but the cost of it is keeping you at bay, you should try to buy it second-hand.

6. Ignoring comfort and practicalities

Your wedding day should only be about you and how much you enjoy it not necessarily about how spectacular your look would be on that day. If you do not feel comfortable in your bridal gown, it is very unlikely to be able to enjoy and dance all night long in an outfit that doesn’t allow you to move at all. Moreover, practicality is another thing that brides-to-be tend to forget when shopping for their bridal gowns. Although you may absolutely love how a satin dress feels and looks on you, if you are getting married during the cold season, it doesn’t really seem to be the best choice. On the other hand, if you are having your wedding during the hot season, a long sleeve one will certainly not feel comfortable no matter how spectacular it may look like.

Wedding dress shopping should be a fun experience for brides and they should feel like the stars on the red carpet when trying on bridal gowns. Now that you know what not to do when choosing the perfect one, you can keep those tips in mind and focus on enjoying the moment.