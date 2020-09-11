Top 7 Considerations for Choosing a Good Sign for Your Business

Whether you run a hair salon, a pub, or s grocery store, you will need to use business signs to inform your customers that you are open and the types of products or services you offer. Putting an amazing neon sign close by is the best way to indicate to your visitors that you are open. At Green Light Innovations, we are specialists at producing outdoor neon open signs that reflect the concept of your business. When you buy neon signs from us, we guarantee you the perfect representation of your business.

Since the primary objective of Open signs is to attract customers, they need to draw the attention of customers and not be too flashy. Luckily, this is the precise thing you will find from us. To get a matchless and unique sign that makes your business stand out from the crowd, there are some factors that you will need to keep at the back of your mind. We talk about some of them in this article.

1. Consider contrasting colors for impact

Choosing colors that contrast, for instance, orange and green, can have a mightily significant effect on your signage. These colors create interesting and dynamic signs that will instantly invoke the curiosity of your customers.

It’s not advisable to use overpowering colors or those that are vastly uneven on storefront signs. Using intense or overpowering colors can create misunderstandings to your customers. The best thing is to go for a healthy blend of harmonious colors.

2. Chose a theme and stick to it

Through business signs, a customer will get the first opportunity to feel your overall experience. For this reason, your sign should be on the theme. If it is not in harmony with the rest of the business’s experience, it might drive people away.

This is why you need to ensure that the color palette you have chosen matches all other things. If your preference is the light-colored rustic interior, this must be reflected in your exterior sign. If you like a minimalistic design, you should do the same with your signs. Your logo should contain no more than a few colors.

Whatever you go with, make sure it matches your theme. If not, you will be sending the wrong message of a business that’s disjointed, and this is not good.

3. Consider Your Demographic

As happens with most types of marketing, precise targeting is what leads to the best results.

Different signs work for different audiences. For instance, although millennials may find digital signage to be comfortable and compelling, they usually have the exact opposite impact on baby boomers. For more information on what works, visit greenlightsinnovations.com and speak to our team members.

4. Consider the Zoning Laws that Apply to Your Business

One costly mistake that you can do is not taking into account the local zoning laws. Every jurisdiction has laws and requirements governing business signage. These tend to vary from one town to the next. Zoning laws will guide you on the requirements for height, width, font, type of content, and materials for your sign.

To know what the zoning laws state, contact your local branch of Chamber of Commerce. You can just type “signage zoning regulations” with your zip code into Google search and it will show you what the laws are. It may seem simple but it will save you lots of stress in the future.

5. Be Flexible

The design of your sign should be such that it leaves allowance for the future. There is no point in designing something that cannot be changed later on because change is inevitable. The market will keep on changing, and so you must be ready to adapt.

This means identifying a flexible and subtle element of your brand that could be used in multiple ways. A good example is Apple. Although it has changed over the years, it has always remained instantly recognizable.

6. Sign Materials

The materials for making signs are vast. Sign makers typically categorize requirements in terms of substrate materials and letterings.

At its most basic level, signs could just be adhesive vinyl. But they can also be as attention-grabbing as neon. Wood, plastic, metal, and foam core are other materials used for lettering. Although it was widely used in the past, paint is no longer a common lettering medium.

There are also many types of substrates available for buyers to consider. The substrate acts as the lettering backing. Among the materials that are used for backing are paper, cloth, wood, glass, vinyl, and aluminum just to mention but a few. There are also mixed substrates.

Because materials of signs are available in various quality levels, you need to know how durable they are when comparing quotes. If possible, insist on warranties of materials as this guarantees they are of top quality.

7. Your Budget

When it comes to determining your signage budget, there is no standard price per sign. Many factors come into play when pricing a sign. These include the type of material used, its size, and whether your sign is lit or not. For instance, the cost of a channel letter sign will always vary depending on the number of characters needed and also how you want it to be lit.

8. Choosing a Company

When selecting a sign company, you will want to find one that uses the material sign type that you desire. While most sign companies don’t say what they are specialists in their ads, most of them are good at making one or two types of sign. These companies guarantee you a faster turnaround, better pricing, and higher quality execution.

Also, sign companies concentrate on particular project types. For example, some companies are experienced in planning and placing signs through an entire building. Working with a company that has specific knowledge about issues that surround a project will have a direct bearing on the signs they create.

Conclusion

The surest way to make your business stand out is to choose the best signage. Signs are great at grabbing the attention of passersby, but only if you choose the right type of sign for your business. Open signs, for example, communicate to everyone that you are now working. And when a store sign is done properly, it will do a lot more. Click here to find out more about greenlight-innovations.com.