Why Are More People Choosing Mountain Getaways Over Beach Vacays?

The average American worker receives only ten vacation days every year, so when that annual vacay rolls around, it’s essential to get it just right. For some people, this means chilling on a white-sand beach while listening to tunes and knocking back a few piña coladas.

But the ideal vacation looks different for everyone, and while some prefer doing absolutely nothing surrounded by sand, surf, and sun. Others love to take things up a notch in the mountains. Even vacationers who used to head straight to Miami or Maui are starting to visit mountain towns like Aspen and Park City instead. Nowadays, it is quite noticed that most of the people are travelling to mountain areas for vacation, then beachside.

In the following write-up, you can access those vital questions that are striking in your head. If you are in denial that the mountain vacays trump beach getaways, here are a few reasons that will convince you otherwise.

Fresh Mountain Air is Perfect for the Soul

There is no denying that fresh and non-polluted air is good for our mental well-being. But do you know that it is good at boosting our physical health? There are dozens of studies that prove fresh air is good for our minds as well as our bodies. There are various reasons, but the critical one is that spending time outdoors in the fresh air increases our Vitamin D levels.

A Harvard Health newsletter says that “Vitamin D is a ray of sunshine and a critical vitamin. When the sunlight touches your skin, the circuitous process starts, involving liver and kidneys. It activates the vitamin biologically.” There is a discussion about the impressive powers of the vitamin, which can fight with various diseases.

Of course, you can also get a lot of sun rays while at the beach, which offers the same Vitamin D benefits. But it is too much sun. It is way more likely to happen by the open water than up in the shaded mountains. Most importantly, the air is cool and pleasant. One likes to spend a lot of time enjoying the weather and scenic beauty of the mountains.

Mountain air also tends to be much cleaner in general, mostly because mountain towns are usually outside of big cities and therefore have less pollution. Plus, you never really have to worry about humidity thanks to the high altitudes. There is no scope of tanning or falling sick, even if you are out for the whole day.

There is Less of a Crowd Risk

We are not saying that every mountain town has no crowds – have you seen Vail or Whistler in the winter? But in general, mountain destinations are far less crowded than popular beach towns. If you are seeking for peace, then it is advisable to go on a vacation to mountains. But if you want to party with your friends, then getting on a beach is way more enjoyable.

The fact is that less crowd means that there’s less of a risk of having to deal with annoying people. And when comparing mountain-goers to beach-goers, people who hike, mountain bike, and white-water raft tend to be more environmentally-conscious and respectful than beach vacationers.

More Options for Outdoor Activities

There are many ways to stay busy at the beach. A lot of vacationers originally plan on swimming, fishing, surfing, kayaking, diving, and snorkelling, but never actually get around to doing these things. That’s because the sun and heat tend to make us lazy, and chilling on the warm sand sounds better in the end.

In mountain settings, it’s exactly the opposite. The crisp, fresh air makes you feel invigorated and gives you the energy to go out and do all the things. Whether that means booking a Crested Butte skiing tour, Lake Tahoe hiking or Moab mountain biking experience on sites like 57hours is up to you, but plan on staying active outdoors.

It is a Great Way to Disconnect

Even if you have a small number of vacation days given to us, so many people spend the majority of their getaway checking emails or calling to see what happened with that new client. It is not what vacation is supposed to be about, and although it’s not necessary to disconnect entirely, there does need to be some disconnection from the work environment.

It is supposed to be your time to relax and destress so that you can go back to your work and get the feeling of taking new challenges. Generally, the network is relatively weak on mountains, and it is an excellent way to disconnect yourself with the world. You can enjoy the pleasant atmosphere, peace and rejuvenate your soul.

With a mountain vacation, people tend to find it easier to disconnect and go through a bit of a digital detox. Maybe this isn’t even by choice if your phone isn’t getting reception, or maybe you have an easier time leaving your devices at home while you go for a hike.

You Can Let Your Inner Health Junkie Shine

It may be a stereotype, but people who live in or near the mountains are healthier in general than the average city folk. Depending on the destination you choose, don’t be surprised if you see green juices and lots of salads on the menus.

It is OK if you want to indulge in ice cream and chilli cheese fries while on vacation, but if you head to the mountains, you’ll also have the opportunity to kick your health into gear with exercise and healthy food options.

The Bottom Line

When we come across the idea of going on a vacation, we generally think of either mountains or beaches. But it is found that the mountains are quite preferable due to above-listed reasons. If you want to seek peace and involve yourself in a pleasant atmosphere, then you must go on a vacation in the mountains. You can rejuvenate your soul and come back to your work with great energy and enthusiasm.