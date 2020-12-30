What Are the Top 5 Games to Play With Cryptocurrencies

The idea on which the crypto world was created was the establishment of a decentralized financial system and the creation of a new digital currency that is supposed to make a modern-day man’s life easier. Blockchain technology strives to implement its concept in various spheres of life with the aim of increasing people’s awareness of the importance of cryptocurrencies. So this technology is slowly starting to enter the gaming industry. In addition to being able to mine or trade cryptocurrency, you can now earn or invest it by playing games that are available online. Although very popular, since the creation of online games there has been a problem of gaining the trust of players. Many don’t believe in the security and reliability of such platforms, which isn’t weird considering that everyone will expect timely payment of profits. Blockchain has emerged as a great solution for enhancing the gaming experience and taking online games to a whole new level.

Among other games that you can find in the play store, online crypto casinos attract the special attention of players. So you can find bitcoin slots online according to a source by CryptoGamble.tips, and other casino games that accept bitcoin and other digital currencies as a means of payment or stake.

Below are the top 5 games to play with cryptocurrencies.

1. Cryptokitties

As you can probably guess from the name, the concept of this game is based on cats. More precisely, the idea is to collect and breed many different virtual kittens. Still, it’s not as simple as it looks now. The point of raising these kittens is that they can be traded later in exchange for real money. From the moment the game was created, a huge number of different kittens have been programmed, which explains the unique look of each of them.

The technological principle is based on the Ethereum token. So, the game is intended for those who prefer this digital currency. Therefore, it isn’t possible to use tokens that belong to the bitcoin blockchain or someone else. Given this condition, keep in mind to get some ethereum tokens at the beginning. You will need to buy the first cats.

If your motive was to understand how a blockchain system works, it will quickly become clear to you through this practical example. Besides, there are other benefits such as learning to use various tools or becoming a member of a crypto community.

2. Spells of Genesis

Spells of Genesis is a card-based game. Unlike the previous one in which kittens are traded, here the cards are the main weapon. In addition to the card elements, it is great that they come in combination with traditional arcade methods. The goal is to collect and form decks that will later be needed in the battle in the Aski Valley. Everything you collect during the round is stored on a blockchain.

The good news is that in the beginning, you won’t need any capital in the form of tokens to be able to become a player, but you can access it for free. In this case, bitcoin is an acceptable coin. The project is supported by the Counterparty platform. Keep in mind that bitcoin can probably provide you with the greatest security, given its popularity, so the probability that your transaction will be compromised is minimal.

3. Beyond the Void

The next game takes the user experience to a new level by introducing the economic aspect. While in the previous examples you could see a simple trade-in collected kittens or cards, in this case, things are getting more serious, and the goal is to express the advantages of economic power. Once you enter the arena, all the items you need will be on the virtual market. After purchase, they register on your blockchain which further implies your ownership of them.

The official cryptocurrency of Void is Nexium and the Ethereum token is also used. To begin with, you will need some “savings” in your ethereum wallet, to secure free trade later. Trading can also be done within online stores that have the role of mutual exchange within the team or with other players.

Through this game, you can learn more about Nexium cryptocurrency. Playing longer will provide you with a larger amount of tokens that you will be able to redeem when you no longer want to play.

4. Privateers Life

The Privateers Life concept was another attempt to implement the economic aspect through games. The idea is to go a step further, and instead of ready-made items that could be bought, now there is no such option, but everything must be made from the found material. As a private individual who produces his own goods, you will later have the opportunity to sell them in exchange for a certain amount of tokens.

In this case, Ludem tokens are used which are intended exclusively for the game, so they have no value in the blockchain like other digital currencies. As long as you are in someone else’s territory, you will have to pay tax on the items you sell. The solution to avoid this is to buy a personal island.

The main advantage of Privateers Life is a different approach than the one involving the real money economy. Every player will be thrilled with the concept, which encompasses the entire process from harvesting, through crafts to making income.

5. Worldopoly

Worldopoly is similar to the traditional monopoly, which is certainly one of the social games that marked your childhood. It now takes on an impressive dimension in which you can build your entire empire and later sell it for tokens that you can exchange for real money. You can rent out stores, or even demolish and endanger competing buildings.

Digital currencies that are acceptable in the case of Worldopoly are Ethereum and Byteball. The role of Ethereum is easier to gain the trust of potential players, given the great popularity of this cryptocurrency. In contrast, Biteball offers better transaction conditions, which is why this time they go in pairs.

These were some of the most popular games based on blockchain technology. Choose one depending on your affinities and become a part of the crypto world that in this way allows you to reach the desired profit even easier, faster, and more interesting.